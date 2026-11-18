Competing at DOC NYC, which also hosts its international premiere, Miguel Eek’s ‘Dryads’ ponders the mystery of musical creation.

Disney+ and ‘The House of Flowers’ Director Manolo Caro Prep Series Adaptation of ‘Blood Wedding’ by Federico García Lorca which also hosts its international premiere, Miguel Eek’s “Dryads” ponders the mystery of musical creation as he follows three indie musicians, Vasco Ribeiro from Portugal, Joana Gomila in Mallorca and Norway’s Emil Karlsen, as they source their music from their environs and local traditions.

Produced by Mallorca-based Mosaic, “Dryads” focuses on the creative process behind their works: Karlsen, a young Sámi musician and multi-instrumentalist, seeks inspiration for his joiks, the time-honored songs of his culture, in the fjords and tundra of northern Norway; Gomila explores the acoustic mysteries of caves, abandoned buildings and the expressive possibilities of the human voice, while Ribeiro, also known as Omiri, reworks traditional Portuguese music into something more modern and uniquely his own.

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You describe the act of making music as something almost mysterious. Did spending time with these musicians change the way you understand your own creative process as a filmmaker? It was, in many ways, a journey of discovery. I wanted to explore the mystery of creation through music, which I have always considered perhaps the most mysterious of all art forms.

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What I discovered, particularly through the time I spent with these musicians, was how many similarities there are between their creative processes and mine. Listening, for instance, is the first step towards creation. Joana, Emil and Vasco devote a great deal of time to inhabiting places, observing and listening to their surroundings, allowing landscapes and the people who inhabit them to offer clues about the music that will eventually emerge.

This made me realize that creation does not necessarily originate within ourselves. It also comes from what surrounds us, from our capacity to pay attention and to remain receptive to the world. I found many more parallels with my own experience of documentary filmmaking than I had anticipated. All three musicians work outside the mainstream music industry, working with both inherited traditions and contemporary tools.

Do you see their independence as an artistic choice, a necessity, or a way of resisting the increasingly standardized nature of the music business? From the beginning, I wanted to explore forms of creation beyond the pressures of the music industry. I find it difficult to imagine these musicians preserving their freedom in terms of time, experimentation and working methods within increasingly standardized structures.

Their independence is not simply an act of resistance; it allows a different approach to creation, rooted in craftsmanship, patience and a close relationship with their surroundings. For me, this is both a political and artistic choice: protecting the conditions in which something genuinely unexpected can emerge. How do you balance observational intimacy and trust with the inevitable influence of the camera and filmmaking team on the creative process?

In ‘Dryads,’ I return to a working method developed in previous films, beginning with a pact of trust with the people I film. I then maintain a relatively static, unobtrusive presence. Over time, life and the creative process take over, and our small crew becomes part of the landscape. We never disappear completely, but we stop being a source of disturbance.

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I don’t believe complete observational distance exists, nor should it be the goal. What matters is building a relationship in which the camera does not fundamentally alter the process being filmed. That is when a certain authenticity becomes possible, and the material that ultimately matters in the editing room begins to emerge. The landscapes in ‘Dryads’ seem to become active participants in the creative process.

Were you interested in exploring the idea that music is not simply created by individuals, but also emerges from a dialogue with place, memory and nature? Absolutely. This is one of the central ideas of the film. We live in a time dominated by noise, haste, the constant distractions of our screens and a certain dehumanization of our relationship with the world.

Through Emil, Vasco and Joana, I wanted to explore a less anthropocentric perspective, one grounded in listening and in a humbler relationship with our surroundings. Nature and chance contribute something essential to the creative process that lies beyond our control and even beyond our understanding. The landscape is not simply a backdrop or a source of inspiration; it becomes an active presence, almost another collaborator. It can suggest, interrupt, transform and redirect the music.

I find something reassuring in accepting that creation is not entirely under our control. Perhaps learning to surrender part of that control is precisely what allows something new to happen. Chance and uncertainty are essential to my work, as they are for many filmmakers who embrace nonfiction.

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