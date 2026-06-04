'Do your homework,' Crystal Clear board tables proposed data center water agreement

A proposed agreement to provide water service to a planned data center drew hours of discussion and a packed crowd to a Crystal Clear Special Utility District b

A proposed agreement to provide water service to a planned data center drew hours of discussion and a packed crowd to a Crystal Clear Special Utility District board meeting in San Marcos on Wednesday.

Many speakers focused on water use and whether enough information is available before moving forward.

“I’m so distraught that we’re here talking about something that takes half a million gallons of water a day,” one resident, Ms. Martin, told board members during public comment. Sam Lyes, who spoke against the proposal, argued the issue deserves additional scrutiny.

“I would say that a special utility district, which is to serve and provide water to their customers, taking on a new customer that's equivalent to about a third to a quarter of their existing water usage, contracting out for who knows how long this is gonna be, is something that's of significant public interest,” Lyes said. “Do your homework, do the studies. ” Others questioned whether enough research has been completed to fully understand the project’s long-term effects.

Crystal Clear Director Jamie Trant said board members also have a responsibility to consider what could happen if concerns raised by opponents become reality.

“If we sell water and everybody’s electric bills go up, and the water’s polluted and there’s a heat zone, that is directly our fault,” Trant said. Thomas Dubel, a technology development consultant representing Palomino Alpha, said the project could provide a significant boost to Navarro ISD through property tax revenue.

“One of the benefits of our data center is that we are going to it’ll probably put a minimum of $400 million of tax, property tax revenue into that school system, which is greatly needed,” Dubel said. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutcher, who told the board he also has land involved in the project, said local officials have limited authority to stop development as the county continues to grow.

“We cannot tell somebody we don’t want that development,” Kutcher said. “We’ve been affected by it. We’ve been impacted by it. ”Not everyone in attendance agreed.

“You can sell your property to anybody you want, but not when it affects everyone else around you,” resident Ms. Kraft told the board. Round Rock police looking for teen suspects who caused $11K+ in damages at water park Police are working to identify a group of teens caught on camera breaking into a Round Rock water park and causing thousands in theft and property damage.

The RoPolice arrested a 68-year-old man Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man whose body was discovered stuffed inside a trash can in South Austin over the wIn the Hill Country, about an hour outside Austin, there’s a spot where the Big Easy doesn’t feel so far away — and it’s serving up comfort, culture and communiA Federal Marshals Task Force arrested a Taylor man Wednesday in connection with a homicide that occurred one month ago, Taylor police said. Devin Olguin, 30, waAustin police have connected a 2022 unsolved homicide near Barton Springs Pool to a separate killing in Houston through ballistic evidence, and are asking the p





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