Do You Actually Need to Pay for Transcription Software?

I tested Wispr Flow and various AI-powered transcription software to see whether you should bother subscribing or stick with free services.

, an AI-powered transcription tool. The pitch—that you'll be able to write faster by talking out loud instead of typing—, especially if you're a slow typist.

The marketing promises you'll be able to "write at the speed of thought, 4x faster than your keyboard.

" I already type faster than I can think. But Wispr Flow's core promise isn't just transcription—it's post-processing.

The tool uses two steps. First, modern AI transcription tools turn your voice into text; second, aremoves filler words and formats your words into complete sentences and paragraphs. The idea is that you can talk out your ideas and watch them turn into properly formatted text. This works inside any text box on your computer or phone.

I've tested this a few times and have to admit the results are pretty good. Apple's dictation feature, free on all its devices, works well enough—so does Google's). But there's real value in software that removes filler words and formats everything into paragraphs. And Wispr Flow is sleekly designed, guiding you through the setup process with snappy graphics.

So what's the catch? Price. WisprFlow costs $144 per year or $15 a month after an extremely limited free trial. But the technology Wispr Flow is built around—AI-based transcription and LLMs—is widely available.

On the speech-to-text side, Nvidia'sare both open source, meaning they're completely free to run on your own device. And most AI enthusiasts are already paying forWith all this in mind, I've been wondering: Is there a good, free platform-agnostic alternative to Wispr Flow? I tried out several applications—here's what I found. , available on both macOS and Windows.

It's not open source, but it is free to download and does not require an account to use. There's a Pro plan that costs $10 a month or $100 a year. The paid plan is only necessary if you're using Spokenly's cloud models. You can opt to use a local model instead, which is free.

Alternatively, if you're already paying for a service like OpenAI or Groq, you can add your API key and use that for transcribing—that's free with Spokenly. Spokenly offers optional post-transcription formatting. You can also choose a different LLM provider for the post-transcription formatting of text. As a Mac user, I opted to use Apple Intelligence—it's totally free and worked really well in my tests.

But it supports OpenAI, Anthropic, and Groq, plus a few other LLM providers. The application also allows you to write as many custom prompts for post-transcription processing as you like, each with its own keyboard shortcut. One of my favorite things is that Spokenly can work entirely offline. If you use a local model for transcription and a local model like Apple Intelligence for the post-transcription formatting, the entire thing works without any data leaving your computer.

That's nice from a privacy perspective, and from a functionality standpoint, the feature will work even when your internet is shaky. This is, without a doubt, more work than setting up Wispr Flow. When you're done, though, you have a working application with no monthly subscription. I recommend trying it out.

Like I said before: AI transcription and LLMs are both widely available technologies. It should be no surprise, then, that there are many Wispr Flow alternatives out there right now.is a great option. It's open source and completely free to download and use without an account. There's also no upselling in the application.

Transcribing is handled using local models, either Parakeet or Whisper, and a variety of LLMs—both local and online—are supported for the formatting step. That's the closest completely free app to Wispr Flow I've found. , another Mac-only option, is open source and free to use if you download the code from GitHub and compile it yourself. The app otherwise costs $25, one time, after which you can use all features without any ongoing payments.

Note that the formatting step for this requires an API key from a service such as Gemini, Anthropic, OpenAI, or Claude. , which is completely free, open source software , and works offline. It doesn't offer a formatting step, which is disappointing, but I'm including it because it's the best free Windows and Linux option I've found without any annoying upselling..

This open source tool doesn't require an account . The application offers a subscription, but you can opt to set up local models and external API keys instead to avoid paying. Wispr Flow has its upsides. It's easy to configure, for one thing, and has a consistent user interface.

I can understand why someone might opt to pay for a subscription. But if money is tight right now, there are free options available. I had fun exploring this growing field, but I'm going to stick to my keyboard. Wispr Flow, and apps like it, promise to let you write at the speed of thought, but I type faster than I think.

If I can be philosophical for a second, writing isI think. Typing a sentence, looking at it, and refining it isn't an annoying part of the writing process—itthe writing process. And I often don't know what my opinion on something is until I take the time to refine my thoughts. I can't help but feel a lot of that would be lost if, instead of typing, I just talked to my computer.

But every brain is different, and these tools may work well for you. Which is why I'm glad there are so many options out there.is a freelance journalist who writes tutorials and essays that inform and/or entertain. He loves beer, technology, nature, and people, not necessarily in that order. ...

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