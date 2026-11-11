Do spotted lanternflies die in the winter? Why invasive species keep coming back

Invasive pests like spotted lanternflies and emerald ash borers easily survive freezing winters across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast due to evolutionary biological defenses and climates identical to their native ranges.

Common invasive species evolved in temperate regions of East Asia that share the same sub-zero winter climates as the Northeastern U.S. Spotted lanternfly egg masses and emerald ash borer larvae rely on natural insulation and biological antifreeze to endure temperatures well below zero.

Warming regional winters across Philadelphia, New York and the DMV rarely reach the sustained deep freezes required to naturally control populations. As winter cold sets in across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, many residents hope the first hard freeze will do what swatters, sticky traps and stomping boots could not: wipe out invasive pests likeA persistent misconception is that invasive insects and plants originating from East Asia cannot handle cold weather.

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In reality, the temperate deciduous forests of northern and eastern China, Korea and eastern Russia share almost the exact same seasonal freezing conditions as the eastern United States. Having evolved over millions of years to endure continental winters, these species arrive with built-in biological defenses that turn ordinary winter freezes into little more than a seasonal pause.do not survive freezing weather and die off after the first hard autumn frosts. Instead, the species survives entirely in the egg stage.

Females coat their egg masses in a mud-like, waxy secretion called an ootheca, which hardens to shield against wind chill, predators and moisture loss. Laboratory studies published in thefound that lanternfly eggs undergo"supercooling"—a physiological process that prevents internal liquids from crystallizing into ice—down to approximately -13°F to -17.8°F. Spotted Lanternfly sits on stem seen at country garden in Sangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2026.

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spends the winter as larvae or prepupae tucked beneath the bark of ash trees, where temperatures remain 2 to 5 degrees warmer than the open air. Larvae empty their digestive systems before winter to remove ice-forming particles and produce cryoprotective compounds like glycerol, acting as an internal antifreeze.

According to research from the Forest Service Northern Research Station, air temperatures must plunge between -20°F and -30°F to trigger widespread larval mortality.of the spotted lanternfly is fully cold-hardy. While extreme cold may occasionally nip outer twigs, the tree stores carbohydrates deep within an extensive horizontal root network beneath the frost line. Protected by soil and snow cover, these roots survive sub-zero weather and produce aggressive new shoots come spring.

The epicenter of the U.S. spotted lanternfly infestation since it was first identified in Berks County in 2014, the region continues to battle high concentrations of egg masses along transportation corridors, as well as widespread emerald ash borer damage throughout suburban tree canopies. Dense clusters of tree of heaven along rail lines and vacant lots provide shelter for lanternflies across all five boroughs, Long Island and northern New Jersey, while the emerald ash borer continues to threaten urban and suburban ash canopies in the lower Hudson Valley.

Mid-Atlantic woodlots face heavy pressure from emerald ash borer infestations along the Potomac basin, while spotted lanternflies continue their push southward through Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs. Compounding the biological resilience of these pests is the reality that regional winters are increasingly mild. Research from climate scientists and agricultural extension offices shows that winter is warming faster than any other season in the Northeast.

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Historical polar vortex events that bring sustained, multi-day cold below -15°F are rare along the I-95 corridor. Because modern winter temperatures rarely sink low enough to breach the lethal supercooling limits documented by researchers, winter acts as a brief seasonal break rather than a natural population control.

This article was written using scientific research and data from Penn State Extension, the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service , Cornell Cooperative Extension and peer-reviewed studies published in Environmental Entomology.