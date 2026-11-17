I tested the Babyark Classic and Cybex Cloud G Pro with my two kids. Here’s what the extra tech did for me and what I’d prioritize when buying a car seat.

some pretty humble beginnings. Even I, an early-’90s baby, slightly recoil every time I see a picture of myself strapped into a flimsy plastic bucket with a loud geometric-print cover that once held my life in its clutches.

Car seat design and safety standards have come a long way, and today’s models are quite souped up, with cup holders, rotating bases, and enough bells and whistles to rival an Escalade. And now, they’re getting smart. Many car seat manufacturers are adding technology to, for lack of a better term, give parents a second set of eyes.

Also read Even After Another Dominant Win, Kirby Smart Wants More From His Georgia Football Team

Think Bluetooth-connected chest clips, sensors, apps, and real-time alerts that ping your phone if something goes awry, whether that’s an installation issue or if a chest clip comes unbuckled while the car’s moving. It sounds appealing, right? Especially for parents who already have plenty to worry about and are often juggling a million things just to get out the door in the morning. But it’s worth asking: Do these features actually make car seats safer?

Or are parents paying for peace of mind? , to see if this technology lives up to the hype and whether a smart seat is worth adding to your registry. Because while an app-connected car seat mightcool and offer some reassurance, no amount of technology can replace proper installation and use.

Keep in mind that they’re not exactly apples-to-apples comparisons; the Babyark is a convertible car seat designed to grow with your little one, while the Cybex is an infant carrier. I tested the Babyark with my toddler daughter and the Cybex with my infant son, giving me a chance to see how each one worked at different stages of parenthood.

But both offer a glimpse into how companies are integrating technology into car seats, and I wanted to see how they perform in everyday life. Many smart car seats revolve around sensors. Some come equipped with sensors that help caregivers determine if the seat is installed correctly. Others use Bluetooth-enabled chest clips to send notifications to your phone if the chest clip breaks free mid-ride or if you walk away from your car while your child is still buckled in.

Advertisement

A few models even have crash detection, which can send notifications to designated emergency contacts if a collision is detected. The biggest difference comes down to how the technology is integrated. Some models, like the Cybex I tested, rely on a Bluetooth chest clip that connects to an app. Babyark takes a slightly different approach, with mechanical indicators on its Classic model and a swankier electronic sensor system built into the base of its higher-end Smart and Premium models.

The first thing I noticed about the Babyark out of the box was its base setup, which was different from any other car seats I’ve used. The base is a spaceship-looking device with a fold-out support leg and anti-rebound bar. The seat itself is pretty bulky, but I didn’t mind too much, since by the time I started using it, my daughter was old enough that I didn’t need to haul her around in an infant seat anymore.

Car seat installation can be an exercise in patience, but I found setup pretty straightforward. The Babyark app walked me through every step, with video tutorials for each stage. Once everything was in place, indicators on the base glowed green. The app is easy to navigate, but once I installed the seat, I pretty much forgot about it. I enabled notifications in case something needed attention, but in my several months of using the seat, nothing has warranted an alert so far, aside from the occasional random disconnection. It’s worth noting that the Babyark offers different versions of the seat, all with different technology.

The Classic model, which I have, currently retails at $790 and offers guided installation videos and mechanical indicators.models—which retail for $999 and $1,190, respectively—add features like forgotten child alerts and impact detection. That’s a roughly $200 to $400 jump, which is worth considering if you’re particularly interested in those features. You can check the app for basic statistics, like how much time your child spends in the seat, but I haven’t felt the need to follow this closely.

More importantly, I didn’t find myself opening the app to monitor the seat while my daughter was in it. At the end of the day, the Babyark feels like a regular car seat to me. But a great, sturdy car seat at that! I also tried out the Cloud G Pro, which comes with SensorSafe, a Bluetooth chest clip that communicates with the Cybex app on your phone.

Pairing the clip, which looks and functions like any other, with my phone was easy peasy. When I intentionally tested the alerts, they worked as expected and came through almost immediately. The temperature notifications worked, but almost too well. SensorSafe sends an alert when your car’s interior climbs to above 95 degrees Fahrenheit or drops below 45.

Depending on the weather, your car might already be outside that range when you first get in, and it takes a little time for the cabin to warm up or cool down. So don’t be surprised if you get an alert before the AC or heat has a chance to do its thing.

SensorSafe can also alert you if the clip becomes unbuckled while driving or if you leave your child buckled in the seat and walk away with your phone. In the latter scenario, the default setting has your phone loudly announce “CHILD IN CAR! ” in a man’s deep voice, which scared the hoots out of me the first time it went off.

If you don’t respond to the alert , the app will notify your emergency contact and share your location. Like the Babyark, I didn’t find myself opening the Cybex app very often to check on things. I mostly let it run in the background and waited for notifications rather than actively checking in on the system. The alerts worked just fine, but I used the app so infrequently that my phone eventually offloaded it.

Advertisement

As appealing as all those gadgets and gizmos sound, car seats aren’t foolproof.

“These are supplements. They're not substitutes,” says Jennifer Booge, a car seat safety expert with the.

“We have to make sure that we're understanding how to use the car seat correctly, because there is so much to know, and every car seat is so different. ”, a little over 72 percent of car seats entered into the system have some form of misuse. Manufacturers are working to address these issues with installation videos and app-based guidance, but Booge says there’s still not enough research to determine whether smart features actually improve safety.

Some car seat manufacturers offer access to certified child passenger safety technicians who can walk you through installation questions. I experienced this firsthand with the Babyark. Even after following the app’s instructions and getting the green light that everything was secure, I still had some reservations about how much the seat was wiggling. I reached out to the company, and they virtually walked me through the installation.

“Don't be afraid to pick up the phone and call or schedule that virtual appointment and meet with those experts that are there to help you, because it's not easy,” Booge says.

“Every car seat is different. Every vehicle and car seat combination is different. ” As Booge points out, tech can be useful even when it isn’t built into the seat itself. The rise of virtual appointments gives caregivers access to certified technicians that they may not otherwise have available.

At the end of the day, a car seat doesn’t need a battery or an app to do its job, and all the technology in the world can’t replace knowing how to use it properly.a smart car seat? Probably not. After testing the Babyark and the Cybex Cloud G Pro with SensorSafe, I’m not totally convinced the added tech is worth paying a premium for.

Both offered features I appreciated, and they certainly gave me peace of mind, but neither fundamentally changed how I use a car seat day to day. I’d rather prioritize a seat that fits my child and my vehicle, and that I can use correctly, rather than pay extra for an app I rarely open.

All in all, my biggest takeaway is not to mistake more features for more safety.is a contributor at WIRED, focusing on testing mattresses and other home goods. Nicole has previously been on staff at Kansas City magazine, Better Homes & Gardens, and Hometalk. She’s rooted in Kansas City, and when she’s not clacking away at a keyboard, she enjoys brewery-hopping and thrifting. ...