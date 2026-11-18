A Harvard study of 3.3 million students at 4,600 schools finds strict cellphone bans produce modest academic gains equal to one or two weeks of learning per year, as New York enforces its bell-to-bell ban and teachers report mixed results.

A large-scale Harvard study has found that strict school cellphone bans produce modest academic gains, equal to roughly one to two extra weeks of learning per year.

Harvard Study Finds Modest Gains From Phone Bans

The research, published Tuesday by Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research, analyzed test scores of 3.3 million students at 4,600 schools nationally. The biggest boost came at schools that required students to lock phones in pouches for the entire school day, not just keep them away during lessons. Researchers found gains across achievement levels, and fewer students saw reading scores slide during the school year.

Also read Harvard Study Finds Modest Academic Gains from Strict School Phone Bans

The study used math and reading test data for grades four through 10 from the past five academic years. It estimates the gains equal about half the annual decline in test scores since smartphones became mainstream. Student achievement has been falling globally since 2013, roughly when social media-enabled smartphones took off. Harvard professor Thomas Kane, one of the study's authors, said researchers sought to determine whether that decline is now being reversed.

Our answer is yes, phone bans do have a positive effect on growth, but it is not a panacea, Kane said. Learning loss was gradual over a decade, he noted, and it is not surprising that gains would also be gradual. The study says schools should not expect large boosts in achievement immediately, but storing students' phones seems a cost-effective way to add one to two weeks of instruction each year.

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That could add up over time, just as the initial declines did, according to the study. Not all phone bans are created equal. Less restrictive policies, which relied on students simply keeping phones put away during class, also showed some gains, though researchers were less certain of those results because the schools differed in other ways. A different study published in May reached a more skeptical conclusion.

That National Bureau of Economic Research study found strict school phone bans had close to zero effect on test scores. It compared schools with bans with tens of thousands of other schools and examined a different set of standardized test scores, plus GPS phone activity, teacher surveys and data from Yondr, the leading provider of lockable phone pouches. The NBER study found modest positive effects in high school test scores over three years, particularly in math.

But its authors, researchers at Stanford, the University of Michigan, Duke and the University of Pennsylvania, were hesitant to conclude overall learning benefits from the bans. Both studies point to a similar conclusion, said Stanford education economist Thomas Dee, an author of the NBER study. The early results from school phone bans are largely disappointing and raise unresolved questions, Dee said.

Noting the Harvard study showed gains may accumulate over time, Dee said he hopes they are right, but he is not comfortable extrapolating from estimates that are small, sensitive and based on just a few years of phone bans. Dee said the reason could be that students are still distracted by other devices at school. Or, he said, it may be that disappointing results appear because out-of-school phone use is harming child development.

New York Implements Bell-to-Bell Phone Restrictions

The study is giving new weight to New York's phone-ban debate, after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the state's bell-to-bell restrictions into law on May 9, 2025, as part of the state budget. It took effect the following day, with districts, charter schools and BOCES required to adopt their own policies by Aug. 1.

Schools began enforcing the restrictions at the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, keeping smartphones, tablets and smartwatches out of students' hands from the first bell to the last, including during lunch, recess and passing periods. Many New York City public schools use Yondr pouches, magnetically locking cases that keep phones in students' possession but out of their hands all day.

Just because schools or states have phone bans does not mean they are enforced, said Jean Twenge, a psychologist at San Diego State University and author of 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World. Ask any teacher or teenager, she said, and they will tell you some phone bans are largely cosmetic. Teens come up with creative workarounds, including stowing burner phones or even phone-shaped rocks in their locked pouches.

At schools that rely on students to keep phones in backpacks, adherence can be spotty. Twenge said it happens often that a bell-to-bell policy exists, yet phones are everywhere when you enter the school. Even without phones, Twenge asked whether students have laptops at school and whether they are simply doing social media on laptops instead. Phone use outside school affects academics too, she said, asking how much students really take in if a phone is available while they study.

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Kane agrees the effect of cellphone use outside school is the big question. But researchers have not been able to investigate suspicions that late-night binges on YouTube and other platforms are costly for students. Kane said he finds it astonishing that social media companies know how much time kids spend on their platforms, but that data has never been linked to student outcomes. We cannot provide answers until the social media companies share data, he said.

Teachers Report Mixed Classroom Effects

In New York classrooms, educators have noticed some changes but not a dramatic academic turnaround. Randi A., a Long Island high school teacher, told The Post that since the ban was enacted her students have become more focused during lessons and much better at interacting face-to-face. Students are paying more attention in class discussions and activities, the Nassau County educator said, adding that classroom management has been easier for most teachers in her school.

They are engaging in class lessons, showing improvement in classwork and verbal communication skills, she added. Victoria Vilkas, a second-grade teacher in Rego Park, Queens, said her younger students have not noticed much difference because phones were already banned at her school before the statewide restrictions. Instead, she said, school-issued devices present their own distractions.

They are so used to being on devices that they constantly open other tabs on the Chromebook even during tests, she said, adding that YouTube videos and online games are an addiction for her students outside school, a habit that can follow them into the classroom. Randi A. agreed, adding that her students often do not know what time it is because they do not know how to read an analog clock without their cell phones.

Vilkas, also a mother of a high schooler, said she had heard from teenagers that adjusting to communicating with friends in person rather than through phones had been a challenge since the ban was enacted. John T., an English teacher at a Nassau County high school, offered a more measured assessment during the ban's early days.

While he noticed students chatting with one another after finishing assignments instead of immediately reaching for their phones, he had not necessarily seen a dramatic improvement in classroom attention. He also questioned whether the restrictions needed to extend to lunchtime, particularly for students who might not have friends to sit with.

The Harvard findings suggest that limiting access to smartphones during school hours may offer academic benefits, even if the full picture of how students are affected goes beyond test scores. More than 40 U.S. states have passed laws restricting cellphones at schools, according to the Phone Free Schools State Report Card, but those laws vary widely and often let schools design their own policies, producing a patchwork of rules and enforcement.