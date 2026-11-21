Parents, students, school administrators, and local governments have debated whether phones should be restricted in schools (and to what extent). Not all phone and device policies look the same from s...

The shift to implementing phone policies in schools spread fast and wide. Before 2023, no state had a statewide school phone policy. By August 2026, 45 states and Washington, D.C.

, had enacted laws or policies on student phone use. Support for school phone bans among the public is high, but it drops when bans get stricter. One poll reports that 74 percent of U.S. adults back banning phones during class time, but only 46 percent support a full ban.

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The debate around this issue is less about if these bans should exist in the first place, but rather to what extent device use should be prohibited in schools and how effective enforcement is. Parents, students, school administrators, and local governments have debated whether phones should be restricted in schools . Not all phone and device policies look the same from state-to-state or district-to-district.

The strictest policy, the “bell-to-bell” ban, bars phones and devices like smartwatches from the first school bell to the last, including during lunchtime, passing periods, and study halls. For instance,bans unauthorized use of phones and other devices with internet access in K-12 schools for the entire school day. A softer model restricts phones only during instructional time, so students can still use them at lunch or in between classes.

For example, arequires schools to ban phones during class time but allows them to decide whether or not to adopt bell-to-bell bans.of policy on electronics use dates back to the 1990s. Restrictions on phone use have been stricter at some points and looser at others. Schools banned them outright in the early smartphone era but repealed these bans following tragedies like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and the 9/11 attacks.

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Later in the 2000s, schools began implementing “Bring Your Own Device” initiatives to promote using technology as learning tools. , no state had a statewide phone policy. By August 2026, 45 states and Washington, D.C. , had enacted policies on student phone use. poll found that 74 percent of U.S adults support banning phones during class for middle and high schoolers, up from 68 percent in 2024.

However, only 46 percent of the same group supports a full bell-to-bell ban. The gap in thisis where most of the debate happens. For many states, the question is no longer whether to limit phones, but rather how strict the limits should be. Supporters argue that phones are too distracting and that removing them reclaims instructional time, improving academic performance.

Teachers are among the strongest backers of these policies. A 2024from the National Educators Association found that 90 percent of teachers support banning phones during instruction and 75 percent back a full bell-to-bell ban.

Additionally, Pew found that 72 percent of teachers call phone distraction a major classroom problem. published in Education Next offers some of the clearest casual evidence to date on the effects of phone bans on education. Looking at Florida’s 2023 ban across more than 130,000 students in one of the ten largest districts in the country, researchers found that schools enforcing bans saw reductions in unexcused absences and modest but meaningful gains in test scores within a year.

Their study concluded that the ban raised test scores by nearly 4 percentiles by the end of the second year of the ban.of 1,227 students across 30 schools in England found no difference in mental wellbeing, sleep, physical activity, or academic attainment between phone-ban and permissive schools. The bans cut in-school phone use only slightly and didn’t meaningfully reduce overall daily phone use.

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While this study does not show a causal relationship, it complicates the case that bans alone fix deeper issues with phone use, mental health, and academic performance. There’s also debate over how practical and effective phone ban enforcements can be. Some point out that removing phones doesn’t remove digital distractions. Even where schools invest heavily in enforcement, students find workarounds.them with tricks like putting different phones in the pouch or even breaking the magnetic locks.

Skeptics also note that phones aren’t the only screen in the room. Many students carry district-issuedof opponents, which include parents, cite the need for a way to communicate in emergencies, such as mass shootings, as their main reason. School security consultant Kenneth Trump argues that phones can.

In his view, students on phones during a crisis may miss safety directions, give away hiding spots when their phones ring, and block first responders as parents rush to school grounds when receiving texts from their children. Despite this argument, a National Parents Unionfound that 78 percent of parents want phone access during the day to stay aware of where their children are and coordinate with them on getting to safety.that found academic benefits for students in Florida also found a negative outcome: student suspensions rose by 25 percent in the first year of a ban.

Disciplinary action particularlymore Black students, male students, and middle and high school students. However, because by the second year, that increase in disciplinary incidents returned to pre-ban levels, the researchers interpreted the initial spike as an adjustment period rather than a permanent effect. They do caution, however, that phone bans “may unintentionally amplify existing racial disparities” if enforced in an inconsistent or excessively punishing way.

The phone-free schools debate comes down to a few unsettled questions: whether removing phones meaningfully improves learning and wellbeing, whether the safety tradeoffs are acceptable, and whether schools can enforce these policies fairly. Supporters point to gains in focus, attendance, and test scores, along with strong teacher backing. Skeptics and outright opponents raise the limited evidence for the effectiveness of bans, emergency-communication concerns, and signs that enforcement can unevenly impact students of color.

, with states that started with instruction-only rules now weighing full bell-to-bell mandates. The debate on phone bans is moving to how to best enforce these policies, since reviewers stress that success depends on