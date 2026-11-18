Bazaar spoke with Austrian director Marie Kreutzer about her Cannes favorite starring Léa Seydoux and Laurence Rupp

A newspaper clipping about a ring of pedophiles captivated the attention of Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer one morning six years ago. The article detailed the build-up and the arrest in explicit detail, but one description felt more haunting than the rest.

“It was shocking because most of the guys in that ring of criminals were normal family dads,” Kreutzer tellson a recent call. “It made me so much more aware of how close these perpetrators are than we want to think, and that I must almost certainly also know one… When I read that article, and it described how the police officers were standing at the doorsteps of these guys, my first thought was, ‘How would that be for me if it were my husband?

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’”Kreutzer decided to channel this shock, the all-consuming fear that we cannot trust those we love the most, into her latest film,. Releasing on Netflix on November 18, the film tells the story of Lucy Weiss , an experimental pianist who leaves her life behind to raise her young son with her doe-eyed husband, Philip . The trio exists happily in the German countryside, complete with all the comforts of a cozy domestic life.

Lucy and Philip love one another and their son, enjoying a sex-filled marriage that appears to only have the regular bumps. This illusion is disrupted when police knock on the door, arresting Philip for his alleged participation in a child pornography ring. Kruetzer designed the couple introduction to feel as if the rug were pulled out from under the viewer.

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“It was obviously very important to have all these scenes where they interact before everything happens and where we see that they have a very natural, loving relationship,” she says. “For me, has nothing secretive or mysterious about him. He’s very there. And that’s what I wanted for the role because I thought it would be good to see him and never really being open to believing that that guy would really do something like that.

” She remembered telling Rupp, “It’s not like you’re playing a petty criminal. You’re playing a liar. ” Kruetzer wanted him to “make us want to come back to you. ”In this way, Rupp embodies an uncanny confidence throughout the entire movie.

He, of course, carries a sense of guilt, yet an audience can’t easily parse out the weight of his internal feelings. Kruetzer also refrains from giving too much direction about his innocence or guilt. Even when he is released from prison the first time, his nonchalance diffuses any skepticism; you might believe him when he says he has nothing to do with it.

And when evidence mounts, including actual files, he twists the story again, telling Lucy he did it for the money. Rupp’s sympathetic portrayal is confusing, enough so that you can understand Lucy’s turmoil. Kruetzer remembers telling him to “play it as if you just messed up the taxes,” and later he told her, “I didn’t really play the monster; I played the gentle. ” This portrayal adds weight to Seydoux’s indelible performance as Lucy.

The entire film orbits her reaction to this horrific revelation. Seydoux’s anger and forgiveness oscillate at a frenetic pace throughout the movie, pulling the viewer into Lucy’s point of view; into the headspace Kreutzer first felt when she read the newspaper clipping. Casting Seydoux, the director says, felt intuitive. The French actress dove headfirst into the script, expressing great interest in the character and the story.

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“The subject matter is tough, but the fact that it’s through the woman’s perspective—and not through the victim or perpetrator—it’s through her emotions that the story unfolds ,” Seydoux says infrom last week. One bone-rattling scene, in particular, where Lucy faces off with Philip in a light rain and directly confronts him about his arrest, underscores why she’s considered one of the best living French actresses.

“As soon as we turned the camera towards her, it was really surprising what came out of her and what poured out of her,” Kreutzer said. “I remember that the crew was in shock. ”Gentle Monster to offer perspective. One of the cops who knocks on the Weiss family door, Elsa , provides a removed point of view on Lucy’s internal dilemma.

The character provides a broader understanding of the crime at the center of this story, emphasizing how widespread and hidden this problem is.

“For Lucy, her life is falling apart because of this, whereas, for Elsa, it’s just one of many cases, and it’s not even a bad one,” Kreutzer says. “It was important for me to show the magnitude of the problem and to not let the audience lean back and think, ‘Okay, that’s very dramatic, but it has nothing to do with me. ”