Do Misogynous Media Messages Matter?

Beware, media-based misogyny affects both men and women, and it has detrimental effects on society at large.

This is applicable to both women and men but in different ways. Misogyny in the media is not a new phenomenon. In 2014, in the UK, approximately 131,000 tweets containing words about women, many derogatory, were found.

These tweets spanned over 26 days. That is more than 5,000 misogynistic messages a day. What is different now from before: The power of Big Tech algorithms spreads extreme content. Stereotypical, condescending, and degrading portrayals of women can be commonly observed across various media formats, including advertisements, online forums, films, music videos, and video games.

Not all such messages are deliberately set out to be misogynistic. In some cases, young men are keen to distance themselves from misogyny.

Nevertheless, as they seek toOthers are more explicitly setting out to state their misogynistic views, often influenced by well-known influencers they look up to. There are plenty of well-known characters online classified as being misogynistic influencers, such asof 9- to 16-year-olds.

Before Andrew Tate’s TikTok account was taken down, he had a staggering 11.6 billion views, clearly showing a great interest in what he had to say.that was published earlier this year, misogynistic media content generates belittling attitudes and behaviours towards women. The research looked at 257 studies spanning 47 years. Interestingly, both men and women were affected by exposure to misogynistic media content. Men were overall more influenced by the messages than women.

Types of misogynous content were also found to affect women and men differently. For example, violent content against women made men hostile but did not sway women.

However, if exposed to pornographic materials that humiliate women, both genders were equally affected, as it generated hostile responses. Age was found to be relevant for adopting negative attitudes towards women. Adolescents were particularly vulnerable, closely followed by those in early adulthood, whilst those in mid- to late-adulthood were likely to be less influenced.shows that misogynistic media content can maintain and enable perceptions that lead to women having a lower status in society.

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