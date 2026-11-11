Do I Really Need a Best Friend?

After two painful friendship breakups, I’m starting to wonder if my devotion to a bestie has been holding me back.

When I was 11, I made my first best friend. Grace, as I’ll call her, lived in the apartment building I had just moved into.

We’d been there only a few days when she and her mother knocked on the door to welcome us. At that point, I’d been yearning for a BFF of my own for years. I had friends, but none like the devoted, sisterlike besties I read about in books or envied my classmates for having . I wanted to feel included and to have someone in my corner.

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Having a best friend meant that I would also have someone to sit with in the cafeteria at lunch, stick up for me when someone made fun of me, or be a positive distraction from my dysfunctional family at home. With Grace, I pictured doing everything together, telling each other our secrets and dreams. I hoped that sense of security would carry me through the rest of my life. And for nearly 20 years, it did.

Grace and I attended middle school, high school, and college together. We were each other’s first calls around losing our virginity, giving each other a play-by-play while the other hung on our every word. I encouraged her to stay focused on her school priorities when she entered her first serious relationship; she reminded me of how smart and funny I was and that I shouldn’t date any guy who couldn’t see that.

I sat with her for hours when she was blindsided by painful family issues. She helped me drive a U-Haul across the country when I accepted my first dream job. We weren’t identical but complementary. I was more outgoing and she was a bit more reserved; I was realistic and she was dreamy.

Our lives were always parallel. It wasn’t until our paths began to diverge that our bond started to fracture. After college, I moved to one new state and then another, running away from myself and eventually receiving treatment for an eating disorder. As I recovered, I found myself desperately wanting to discover who I was without our unit.

So, I stopped reaching out to Grace. When she moved to the state I lived in, I didn’t try to maintain our friendship. I rarely initiated plans or checked in, and I allowed distance to grow between us. She said I had become a bad friend, and she wasn’t wrong.

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In hindsight, I should’ve been honest about how I felt my self-worth and identity were too intertwined with her, that I was finding the internal battle between our friendship and who I was becoming was too hard to untangle. During one of our last attempts at reconciliation, she expressed interest in a role I was hiring for within my company. When it didn’t work out, it was the last straw.

She unfriended me on Instagram and we haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. After my friendship with Grace ended, I began to interrogate why I’d placed so much emotional energy into our bond. Why had I become so focused on it? What I learned is the concept of a “best friend” among women is in many ways a cultural construct.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, female friends wrote passionate letters to each other, shared the same bed, and sometimes built lives together. Relationships like this provided emotional closeness and companionship at a time when marriage was often more about economic and social structure.

“In the early 1800s, women were encouraged to have these deeply intimate relationships with their best friends, because it was seen as preparing women for marriage,” Dr. Marisa G. Franco, a University of Maryland psychologist and author of the New York, tells me. As women gained greater legal and economic independence and marriage became less essential to accessing certain rights and opportunities, so did the cultural importance of best friends.

“The idea that a friend could be so close that it might rival a romantic partner, and a woman could choose to spend her life with a best friend over a romantic partner, meant that friendship started to be devalued, so it didn’t challenge marriage,” Franco says. But by the postwar era, the bestie model had evolved again.

The best friend was a cultural ideal that could be packaged, marketed, and sold to girls as a relationship they were supposed to have. Split-heart necklaces, friendship bracelets, and diaries cemented the idea that your identity was incomplete without a matching half. The media followed, giving us duos like rich girls Cher and Dionne inThese examples lead many of us to believe that we must be part of a duo if we are to have a fulfilling social life.

But the pressure of the “best friend” label can often derail the friendships we hold so dear. Lauren Roland met her best friend in high school, and they were friends for 16 years. They told each other everything, talked nonstop, and saw each other every day. Lauren says she now realizes they didn’t have healthy boundaries and that she played a role in the dynamic.

She thrived on being needed and believed having a best friend meant offering unwavering loyalty and support. But as their lives progressed, Lauren and her friend grew apart. The relationship floundered for years before finally coming to an end.

“I realize there are different types of friendships, and I no longer consider people a best friend,” she tells me. “I think the term is limiting. Friendships aren’t defined by labels. ” Unlike Lauren, though, I subconsciously began trying to fill that bestie hole in my life after Grace and I stopped speaking.

About five years later, I met a woman I’ll call Marie. We were both new transplants to Los Angeles, starting our lives over. At first we evolved together. I began a new, long-term relationship, and she did too.

Both of our careers flourished. And although she wasn’t a mother, she was supportive of me when I became one. A decade into our bond, I began to feel that something between us shifted, like we weren’t truly seeing each other anymore. My body tensed when I vented to her on the phone and was met with advice instead of a listening ear — something she had always done but that now made me cringe.

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Then she made jokes about how long I chose to breastfeed my daughter. When I addressed it, she responded with defensiveness before an apology. The final straw came when I didn’t hire her as the real-estate agent to sell my home during a contentious breakup. I explained that my ex-partner wanted an unbiased agent and apologized for not being more transparent.

She told me how hurt she was, I listened, we cried, and a month later she stopped speaking to me. After our friendship ended, I found myself adrift. I realized that because I had found my new “best friend” in Marie, I didn’t spend enough time cultivating relationships with other female friends. Sure, they existed, but the roots weren’t as deep.

I assumed my friendship with Marie would always be there, so I didn’t have much incentive to branch out. Franco notes that relying on a bestie for all of your emotional and social needs can be a factor in these sorts of friendship breakdowns.

“Those higher expectations can often make relationships more unstable because when we have those expectations and someone can’t fill them, then we get upset and we get hurt,” she says. In contrast, women who never felt the need to label just one friend as their bestie tell me their relationships feel more balanced. Laura O’Connor always had multiple best friends, rarely just one.

“I had one of those best-friend necklaces in elementary school with a friend, but then I think I got a second one with someone else,” she tells me. Now she has several women she considers among her best friends, naming six she would call readily if she had an emergency.

“That backup and abundance make me feel supported and loved by a community versus an individual,” she says. Jessye Kass Karlin has also never had one singular best friend, though, like me, she always yearned for one. But now, she sees the advantages.

“Plenty of people have called me their best friend and I’ve called them mine, always with the understanding that we both had other people we were close to. I had 21 bridesmaids just a couple of years ago. If I got married today, I’d have seven. ” For women like Jessye, there’s freedom in your social life not being contained to one person.

“Life ebbs and flows, and if we could accept that more I think we’d all be a lot happier,” says Jessye of her friendship philosophy. You could have a friend you call when your marriage is falling apart; another one who knows everything about your work; someone else who’s the friend who will get on a plane when your parents are sick; and another who knows the version of you from 20 years ago.

Maybe intimacy doesn’t have to be concentrated to be significant.

“There’s a term called identity affirmation, which is the idea that the more we affirm our friends’ identities, the more likely we are to maintain a close friendship,” says Franco. “That means supporting a friend’s evolution even when it might change the friendship. When we truly affirm our friends’ identities, we allow them to evolve — and we allow the friendship to be elastic in its closeness.

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