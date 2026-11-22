Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton explains that upcoming technology upgrades to US digital infrastructure will cause service disruptions and increased cyber threats.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton appeared on Sunday on CNN's State of the Union to address recent major service disruptions across the United States. Clayton explicitly attributed these widespread outages to necessary upgrades of the nation's outdated digital infrastructure. Anchor Dana Bash opened the segment by questioning whether such incidents would become a recurring problem for American citizens and industries.

Root Causes of Systemic Outages

Bash noted that the recent failures disrupted critical sectors including transportation, banking, and communications systems. She asked whether these events were the result of routine patches or maintenance procedures. Clayton confirmed that while the immediate triggers were maintenance activities, the underlying issue is the age of the country's technological foundation. He stated that a significant portion of this digital infrastructure was built over a period of three decades or more.

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Clayton described the current era as a period of technological step change. This shift involves rapid advancements in artificial intelligence models, software applications, and overall computing power. Because these new technologies are so much faster and more complex, the existing legacy systems must be upgraded to maintain performance and functionality.

Cybersecurity Threats and National Statistics

The Director of National Intelligence emphasized that cybersecurity remains a critical component of these upgrades. He provided specific data regarding the rise in digital threats to underscore the urgency of the situation. According to official records, there were almost 800,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI in 2020.

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That number has since increased to one million in the most recent available data. Clayton warned that this upward trend in cyber threats is expected to continue as the digital landscape evolves. However, he expressed confidence in the nation's ability to manage these challenges. He stated that the United States leads the world in technology, compute power, and cybersecurity capabilities.

Expectations for Service Disruptions

When asked if the American public should prepare for more outages, Clayton was direct. He advised citizens to expect glitches, gaps, and interruptions in service as part of the ongoing upgrade process. He clarified that these disruptions are an inevitable byproduct of modernizing a massive and complex national network.

Clayton urged the public to understand that these bumps in the road are temporary but necessary. The goal is to transition from old systems to new ones that can handle modern computational demands. He stressed that this transition requires time and careful management to ensure stability.

Investment and Future Outlook

Bash pressed Clayton on the depth and width of future potential outages. The Director of National Intelligence responded that the nation must prepare for significant financial investment. This capital is required to both upgrade the physical and digital systems and to bolster cybersecurity defenses against increasing threats.

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Clayton concluded that any time there is a major step change in technology, there will be service interruptions. He reiterated that maintaining the nation's technological lead requires continuous investment and acceptance of these transitional challenges. The administration expects the public to adjust their expectations regarding service reliability during this period of modernization.