Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified before Congress that recent US cyber disruptions were caused by maintenance, not foreign adversaries, citing AI's impact on cybersecurity.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that recent widespread technical disruptions were the result of maintenance upgrades, explicitly rejecting claims of a coordinated foreign cyberattack. Clayton and other federal officials emphasized that the fast-evolving artificial intelligence landscape is significantly altering the cybersecurity environment, making systems more vulnerable to accidental or opportunistic breaches rather than state-sponsored hostility.

AI Reshaping Cybersecurity Landscape

Clayton stated that the emergence of what the Trump administration refers to as Superintelligence is fundamentally changing the speed, scale, and sophistication of both offensive and defensive cyber operations. He warned that these advanced technological capabilities are increasing the risk of system failures, which helps explain the cascade of outages that affected critical infrastructure. The Director stressed that the American public has every right to question the timing of these incidents, but the evidence points to technical factors rather than malicious intent.

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Multiple Agencies Investigate Outages

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia joined Clayton in the hearing to provide a unified assessment of the situation. Raia noted that FBI cyber teams had been involved from the first day of the incidents and found no indication of malicious activity. Mullin echoed this sentiment, confirming that the Department of Homeland Security had seen nothing to suggest the various outages were connected or part of a larger plot.

Rep Guest Questions Connected Incidents

During the annual Threats to the Homeland briefing, Republican Congressman Michael Guest of Mississippi raised concerns on behalf of his constituents. Guest shared that a Navy veteran and small-business owner from his district had asked whether the recent disruptions were related. Clayton responded directly to the question, stating that after extensive due diligence with private sector specialists and internal government checks, there was no indication the incidents were coordinated.

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FAA Ground Stop and Bank Disruptions

The series of outages occurred within less than seven days and triggered a nationwide ground stop for all US flights on Friday. The disruptions also took Microsoft Outlook and other services offline, sparking panic and outages at major banks across the country. While the timing raised immediate concerns among lawmakers and citizens about potential foreign interference, federal officials maintain that the events are unrelated and stemmed from routine maintenance issues.

No Evidence of State-Sponsored Attack

Clayton firmly concluded that there is no evidence linking the outages to a state-sponsored malign actor. He acknowledged that the severity and proximity of the events naturally invite suspicion but insisted that the intelligence community has thoroughly vetted the data. The consensus among Clayton, Mullin, and Raia is that the US government and private sector partners have identified no criminal or hostile external forces behind the technical failures.