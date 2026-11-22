Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton stated that President Trump's use of the term friend for Vladimir Putin was appropriate in the context of nuclear diplomacy, while also refusing to directly answer whether Capitol rioters were friends, emphasizing that violence has no place in America.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Sunday that President Donald Trump's use of the term "friend" to describe his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "entirely appropriate" in the context of"That conversation, that picture -- historic, historic picture -- was in the context of the three nuclear powers, the three main nuclear powers, getting together and saying, 'We cannot have a nuclear incident,'" Clayton told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"In that circle of that conversation, using the term 'friend' is entirely appropriate. " After Trump greeted Putin as his "friend" at the summit in China, he declined to say whether the Russian president is a friend to the U.S. at a White House press briefing Friday, saying he "can't speak to America. " On Saturday, the president posted a photo on his social media platform of himself and Putin with the text "My Friend" bolded above the photo.

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"Is Vladimir Putin America's friend? Because Trump said he couldn't answer that question," Karl pressed Clayton.

"Is Vladimir Putin America's friend? He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all," Clayton responded.

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Michael LoSapio, Trump's nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, made headlines earlier this week at a congressional hearing with his refusal to say whether the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, 2021. Karl asked Clayton the same question. Clayton also refused to directly answer, telling Karl, "I'm not going to relitigate that issue here.

" Pressed to respond, Clayton said, "The American people saw what happened that day. It was a very unfortunate day for America.

" "Does everybody who saw that wish it never happened? Absolutely, but I'm not going to get into the political characterizations in the hearings like that," Clayton continued.

"We all condemn violence," Clayton said when pressed further, adding, "There is no place for violence in America. "Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say "There was violence. You can call it what you want. Every American can call it what you want.

There was clearly violence," Clayton said. After a slew of high-profile tech outages, sources told that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were hit with cyberattacks late last week. Clayton told "This Week" on Sunday that he could not "get into the specifics" of those incidents.

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"We have highly professional people at the FBI who handle both private sector and public sector incidents like this, and I'm sure we'll get the answers in due course, just as we've gotten the answers to the incidents that happened this past week at the NSA, at Microsoft, at other places," Clayton said. "We have a step change in technology that we're facing with super intelligence and computing power that is expanding exponentially. And we have a dated digital infrastructure.

The need to improve our digital infrastructure is clear, and that is the dynamic that we have today," Clayton said.

"The incidents that we saw during the course of this week, we know that they were not coordinated and that they were not state-sponsored," Clayton said. "Companies and the government, we should all be transparent with the American people that we have dated systems in a highly-evolving environment where they need to be upgraded in order to have cybersecurity," he added.

Clayton said there has been an increase in cyberattacks, "but this is something that we have had for a long time. "Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California