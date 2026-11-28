Ken Martin and the DNC detail how year-round investment in 57 state parties led to historic wins in Kansas, Indiana, Georgia, and Texas, avoiding the post-2008 strategic error.

Democrats achieved historic electoral breakthroughs in 2024 by flipping key state legislatures and winning governorships in states previously considered out of reach. The results included a Senate victory in Kansas, breaking a decades-long Republican hold, and statewide wins in Indiana, Georgia, and Texas that reshaped the political map. These outcomes were not accidental but the direct result of a strategic shift led by DNC Chair Ken Martin to prioritize year-round infrastructure investment over temporary crisis management.

Strategic Shift to Year-Round State Investment

The Association of State Democratic Committees and DNC leadership executed a comprehensive plan to fund and staff all 57 state and territory parties. Instead of rushing resources to only seven traditional battleground states near Election Day, the DNC provided consistent support to build durable organizational capacity everywhere. This strategy involved a deep-dive analysis of every state party to identify specific needs and deliver tailored strategic plans.

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To operationalize this approach, the DNC hired top-tier regional directors at the ASDC to ensure every state had access to expert strategy, communications, and operations teams. Infrastructure grants were distributed to support essential staffing, data systems, and field programs. Additional financial support was specifically targeted toward state parties in Republican-controlled jurisdictions where the need for resources was most acute.

Vote Protection and Disinformation Defense

A critical component of this strategy was the New Battlefield Project, which placed a dedicated election protection director in every state party. These directors completed an extensive 11-part training program to coordinate thousands of Democracy Protectors who stood outside polling places to assist voters. This infrastructure ensured robust on-the-ground support for ballot access across all jurisdictions.

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The DNC also established the Democracy Defense Network to connect state parties in real-time, enabling them to spot and counter disinformation and election subversion efforts linked to the Trump administration and their allies. Communication campaigns about early voting were launched both nationally and locally to ensure voters understood how to make their voices heard effectively.

Candidate Success Driven by Local Infrastructure

The investment in state parties directly translated to electoral victories for candidates who reflected their local communities. In Iowa, Josh Turek, a Paralympic gold medalist and state legislator from Council Bluffs, won a U.S. Senate seat. In Mississippi, Scott Colom, a district attorney, secured a U.S. Senate race in a state Democrats had been advised to ignore for decades.

These wins demonstrated that candidates who know their neighbors and reflect their communities are more successful than those who fit a generic national profile. Strong state parties provided the necessary backing and built the field operations required to win races up and down the ballot, proving that localized investment yields tangible results.

Future Strategy to Sustain Democratic Gains

Looking ahead, the Democratic Party is focused on preventing the strategic mistakes of 2008, when the party retreated to a battleground-only model after four years of Howard Dean's 50-state strategy, losing around 1,000 state legislative seats. The current plan emphasizes four key pillars: building blue power in new trifectas, sustaining red state wins, expanding the map in close states, and protecting the vote everywhere.

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New trifectas will serve as proof of concept for legislation on costs, health care, and voting access, which will be used as arguments in other states. Sustained investment is also critical in states like Florida, Nebraska, Montana, Louisiana, and Tennessee, where Democrats came close to additional wins. In Louisiana, the Senate candidate lost by under two points despite little national help, highlighting the need for year-round director funding beyond the three months provided this cycle to ensure long-term readiness.