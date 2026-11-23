The Democratic National Committee announces a schedule of 12 presidential debates for the 2028 election amid tightening polls between Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff.

The Democratic National Committee has officially unveiled a comprehensive schedule for the upcoming presidential nomination contest, confirming a slate of 12 primary debates designed to navigate a crowded and competitive field. This structural decision comes as the latest national polling indicates a significantly tighter race for the party's top ticket than anticipated earlier in the cycle.

DNC Debate Schedule and Format

Democratic National Committee officials announced on Monday that the nomination calendar will include five debates scheduled for 2027 and seven additional debates in 2028. The series is set to commence with the first debate in June of next year, followed by a second debate in July 2027, with the final forum planned for March 2028. Specific dates, host locations, and media partners for the initial events will be revealed in January.

Also read 2028 Dem Presidential Candidates Must Disavow Super PACs To Make Debate Stage

The party is preparing for a potentially large pool of candidates, a scenario that has prompted the decision to potentially split early debates across two consecutive nights. This extended schedule reflects the committee's anticipation of a deep bench of contenders vying for the nomination. The structured approach aims to provide ample opportunities for voters to evaluate the diverse array of potential nominees before the primary season intensifies.

Alongside the scheduling, the Democratic National Committee is introducing stricter financial transparency rules for candidates. New regulations require all presidential hopefuls to publicly denounce specific types of spending by super PACs and independent expenditure groups that do not disclose their donors. These entities are commonly referred to as dark money organizations. The move is intended to increase accountability and ensure that the primary process remains transparent to the electorate.

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Polling Shifts and Candidate Rankings

Kamala Harris currently leads the RealClearPolling national average with 16.5 percent of the vote, holding a narrow 1.5 percentage point advantage over Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who sits at 15 percent. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are tied for third place at 14 percent each. California Governor Gavin Newsom follows with 11.3 percent, while Arizona Senator Mark Kelly holds 5.5 percent.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is at 4 percent, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is recorded at 3.5 percent. This average is derived from four national surveys conducted between October 31 and November 16. The tight margin marks a significant shift from earlier polls, where Harris held a double-digit lead over her closest competitors. The current data suggests a highly fluid and contested primary environment.

Historical Polling Trends and Voter Sentiment

Earlier data from a Harvard-Harris survey conducted between September 26 and 28 showed Harris with a commanding 38 percent support, followed by Newsom at 17 percent and Ocasio-Cortez at 12 percent. By late October, the same pollster recorded Harris at 34 percent, with Newsom rising to 20 percent. These figures illustrate a clear erosion of Harris's early dominance and a consolidation of support around other candidates.

Recent surveys indicate further movement in the rankings. An Emerson College poll conducted from November 14 to 16 placed Ossoff first at 17 percent, followed closely by Harris at 16 percent. An AtlasIntel survey from October 31 to November 1 showed Ossoff and Ocasio-Cortez tied for the lead at 18 percent. Other pollsters continue to show variation, with Echelon Insights giving Harris 19 percent and Buttigieg 15 percent in a November 12-16 survey.

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Candidate Trajectories and Market Indicators

Jon Ossoff has demonstrated considerable gains in several surveys, rising from 8 percent in September according to Echelon Insights to 10 percent in November. His support fluctuated, dipping to 5 percent in October before rebounding. Harvard-Harris also noted an increase for Ossoff, moving from 6 percent in September to 7 percent in October. These trends suggest Ossoff is actively expanding his base within the party.

Kamala Harris has experienced a decline in some metrics, falling from 24 percent in September to 19 percent in November in Echelon surveys. Pete Buttigieg has improved in the same pollster's surveys, rising from 10 percent in September to 15 percent in November. Conversely, Gavin Newsom's support has moved downward, falling from 14 percent in September and October to 11 percent in November.

Prediction markets offer a contrasting perspective to traditional polling. A Polymarket snapshot recorded on November 23 at 1.31pm UTC placed Jon Ossoff at 22.9 percent, while Kamala Harris was listed at 4.6 percent. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez followed at 14.1 percent, and Gavin Newsom at 9.7 percent. These market prices reflect trader sentiment rather than voter preference and can change rapidly.

Ossoff's market position had fallen by 3.3 percentage points over the previous seven days, while Harris dropped 0.5 points. Josh Shapiro saw a rise of 0.9 points in the same period. It is important to note that several politicians included in these surveys and markets have not yet officially announced presidential campaigns. The results are not directly interchangeable across pollsters due to differing methodologies and candidate lists.