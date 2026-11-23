The Democratic National Committee says 2028 presidential candidates must denounce dark money and super PAC spending or lose access to the debate stage.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that every Democratic candidate for president in the 2028 primary must publicly denounce dark money and super PAC spending. The DNC stated on X that candidates who do not sign the pledge, or who break it after signing, will lose access to the debate stage. The requirement was published alongside the party's initial framework for its 2028 presidential primary debates process.

The pledge applies to candidates running in the Democratic primary, not to general election contenders. The DNC framed the rule as a condition of participation, meaning that a candidate's position on outside political spending directly determines whether that candidate can take part in the party's televised debates.

Also read DNC Confirms 12 Presidential Primary Debates for 2028 Cycle with June Start Date

How the DNC Debate Pledge Will Work

The DNC requires candidates to reject dark money and super PAC spending as a formal condition for debate eligibility. Under the stated rule, a candidate who refuses to sign, or who signs and later breaks the pledge, will lose access to the debate stage.

The DNC also released a schedule outline for the cycle. According to the party's press release, there will be 12 presidential primary debates over the course of the 2028 cycle, with five taking place in 2027 and eight taking place in 2028.

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The DNC said the first two debates will occur in June and July 2027. The party plans to hold its final debate in March 2028, but it reserves the right to adjust the schedule as necessary.

Dark Money and Super PAC Concerns Among Democrats

Democrats have long criticized dark money in politics, and former President Joe Biden has previously warned that dark money in politics is dangerous. The DNC's pledge builds on that concern by targeting spending that reaches the primary contest from outside sources.

Dark money refers to political donations that are not disclosed to the public, often routed through complex financial instruments. Super PACs are independent political committees that can raise and spend large sums, which is why the DNC singled out both forms of outside spending in its pledge.

Biden's warning came in January 2025, two weeks after he awarded George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Soros, a billionaire Democratic donor linked to dark money by critics, was described by the White House as an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

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The White House said Soros's network of foundations, partners and projects spans more than 120 countries and focuses on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice. The award ceremony placed the debate over outside political money in direct view of the party's donor base.

Donor Spending Figures Shape the Debate

A New York Times analysis found that Democrats benefited from $1.5 billion in dark money spending in the 2020 election, compared to $900 million for Republicans. These figures help explain why the issue carries weight within the party's own primary process.

Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman has also been part of the donor landscape, having given to Democrats such as Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and Joe Biden. The DNC's pledge puts every 2028 primary candidate in the position of publicly addressing how they relate to such outside money.