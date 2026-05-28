DNA Study of Peru's Ancient 'Conehead' Skulls Yields Inconclusive Results

A new genetic analysis of the Paracas conehead skulls from Peru has failed to provide definitive answers about their origins. Researchers extracted DNA from teeth but found the genetic material too degraded or scarce for conclusive testing, leaving open questions about whether the elongated skulls resulted from cultural cranial modification or had an extraterrestrial connection.

The Paracas skulls, a collection of over 300 ancient elongated remains discovered in Peru in the 1920s, have long been the subject of intrigue and speculation.

These skulls, dating between 800 BC and 100 BC, exhibit a dramatic cone-like shape that has fueled theories ranging from intentional cultural practice to extraterrestrial visitation. A new genetic study from Liberty University sought to resolve the mystery by analyzing DNA extracted from teeth of the so-called 'Conehead' mummies. Teeth are ideal for ancient DNA recovery due to their durability.

The researchers compared two extraction methods: a gentle approach that removed small amounts of powder from the tooth root, and a more aggressive grinding method that pulverized the entire tooth. While the grinding technique yielded over five times more DNA, both methods produced quantities far below the threshold required for a definitive genetic profile. The gentle method provided about 2.3 nanograms per microliter, equivalent to just 300-400 human cells, and the grinding method gave 14.1 units, or roughly 2,100-2,400 cells.

Modern genetic testing machines typically need at least 20 units to generate reliable results. Therefore, despite the successful lab procedures, the team concluded that the ancient DNA was either too scarce or too degraded to conclusively determine whether the skulls belonged to humans who practiced cranial modification or to a non-human lineage. The researchers plan to employ a new demineralization grinding technique to extract higher quality DNA in future attempts.

They also intend to compare any future dental DNA results with genetic data previously obtained from hair samples of the same mummies. Previous archaeological work, including a 2022 study of 159 skulls from the Paracas Cavernas site, found that 98 percent displayed signs of intentional cranial modification. This practice, common among Andean cultures, involved binding an infant's soft skull with cloth or boards to permanently shape the head, often as a marker of social status or group identity.

While mainstream archaeology attributes the cone shape to this cultural tradition, alternative theorists, such as Ancient Aliens personality David Childress, propose that the deformation was an attempt to mimic the appearance of advanced extraterrestrial ancestors. The new DNA research, while inconclusive, underscores the challenges of working with ancient biological materials and keeps the debate alive.

The team remains committed to improving extraction techniques to finally unlock the genetic secrets of the Paracas civilization and put to rest, or perhaps confirm, the more extraordinary claims about their origins





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Paracas Skulls Conehead Mummies Ancient DNA Cranial Modification Peru Archaeology Extraterrestrial Theories

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