A new metagenomic DNA analysis of the Shroud of Turin shows human and animal contamination dating to the Late Middle Ages, while radiocarbon tests on reliquary threads point to later repairs.

A new DNA analysis of the Shroud of Turin has revealed genetic traces from multiple human lineages and animals, suggesting contamination no earlier than the Late Middle Ages.

The international study, led by researchers including Barcaccia, represents the most thorough DNA analysis of the Shroud to date. The research used a PCR-free, next-generation metagenomic sequencing method. This approach avoids artificial copying of DNA fragments, reducing bias and reading millions of DNA fragments in parallel. It looks for DNA from any organism rather than a single one, making it more comprehensive than previous tests.

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Shroud DNA Reveals Medieval Contamination

The team found DNA from European and Middle Eastern human lineages, as well as from dogs, cats, pigs, horses, cattle, and chickens. There were also traces of Mediterranean red coral, wheat, and maize. Maize and peanuts are American crops, while bananas and oranges arrived in Europe via late trade routes. Together, these plant and animal traces point to contamination no earlier than the Late Middle Ages, after Marco Polo and Columbus.

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Much of the human DNA matched the late Professor Pierluigi Baima Bollone, who collected the samples in 1978 that this study reanalyzed. The researchers also found two date anomalies matching known repair periods. Radiocarbon analysis of two threads from the Shroud's reliquary dated them to 1451-1622 CE and 1642-1800 CE, much later than the Shroud itself. These dates overlap with repairs in 1534 after a fire at Chambery and again in 1694.

The study authors said the Shroud represents a rich archive of genetic information accumulated over centuries of human interaction and environmental exposure. They noted that while DNA evidence cannot answer all questions about the age or authenticity of the cloth, it provides novel insights into its biological history. Separately, Spanish scientists at the University of Oviedo have recreated bloodstain patterns on the Sudarium of Oviedo, a 33 by 21 inch bloodstained cloth traditionally associated with Jesus' head covering after crucifixion.

Sudarium Bloodstains Match Model Head

The team used a linen-covered model head, dressings and fake blood warmed to body temperature. They found that changing head position created patterns similar to the stains on the Sudarium, suggesting body fluids could accumulate differently depending on head position and bandage pressure. A separate nine-hour examination of the original Sudarium on July 2 involved 3D scanning, X-rays and other techniques.

Study lead author Pedro Peinado said the morphology of wrinkles in predicted areas was fully consistent with the Sudarium being secured by external pressure from bandages or cords. The study had caveats, including the model's lack of hair and differences between replica and original linen. Peinado is using a computer to compare marks on the Sudarium with wounds on the Shroud of Turin, a 14.44 by 3.61 foot linen cloth that allegedly wrapped Christ's body.

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His preliminary unpublished analysis suggests stains on the Sudarium correspond to forehead and back of head wounds on the Shroud, raising the possibility both covered the same person. Peinado proposed the deceased was propped upright and inclined while bandaged with the Sudarium, then laid face-up beneath the Shroud. He said if confirmed, the hypothesis of the same face will be greatly strengthened, adding that taken together the correspondences are very difficult to attribute to chance.

Dating Evidence Places Cloths Post Jesus

However, radiocarbon testing in 1988 dated the Shroud of Turin to between 1260 and 1390 AD, while dating evidence for the Sudarium places it as late as the 8th century. Both are centuries after Jesus' death. Earlier research includes a 2015 study of limestone deposits on the Sudarium similar to those on the Shroud and to rock in Jerusalem, but researchers could not prove the dust's origin or that the garments wrapped the same person.

Even if Peinado's theory is true, it would only prove both cloths covered the same person, not that it was Jesus. Peinado maintains Jesus is the strongest candidate based on apparent injuries, first-century Jewish burial rituals and the Gospel accounts. He told the Daily Mail that science cannot sign off on the conclusion that the body was Jesus of Nazareth.

Bible scholar Jeremiah Johnston, not affiliated with either study, argued the Shroud's undisturbed blood clots suggest Jesus' body disappeared without being physically unwrapped. He said pulling a cloth off a wounded body would tear and smear the wounds, but that did not happen. The new DNA study adds background context and shows that as scientific techniques improve, more can be learned about the Shroud of Turin.