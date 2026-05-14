DNA Analysis Suggests Christopher Columbus May Have Descended from Galician Nobility in Spain

A new study suggests that Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who discovered America, may have descended from Galician nobility in Spain. The study, conducted by researchers at the Citogen laboratory and the Complutense University of Madrid, analyzed DNA from 12 people buried in the Counts of Gelves family crypt in Spain and found a genetic link between Pedro Madruga, a powerful 15th-century Galician nobleman, and several direct descendants of Columbus.

A new DNA analysis of remains belonging to several direct descendants of Christopher Columbus may have uncovered a history-changing truth about the explorer's origins. Researchers at the Citogen laboratory and the Complutense University of Madrid have released a preprint study suggesting Columbus may instead have descended from Galician nobility in Spain , with genetic links pointing to the powerful Sotomayor lineage.

The study claims to provide the strongest genetic evidence yet supporting the idea that Columbus had Galician roots, dating back more than a century





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christopher Columbus DNA Analysis Galician Nobility Sotomayor Lineage Counts Of Gelves Family Crypt Pedro Madruga Galicia Spain Italian Origins Galician-Portuguese Linguistic Traits Sotomayor Family Zúñiga Noble House Of Navarre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foster Care Awareness Month: MelRo Potter shares her journey on Good Day ColumbusFor Foster Care Awareness Month, we’re joined by a woman whose story is unforgettable and whose message reaches far beyond foster care. Potter spent her childh

Read more »

Officers found man dead in northeast ColumbusColumbus Police Department patrol officers responded to a call Monday around 10 p.m. in the area of Delevan Drive and Brentnell Avenue on an unknown complaint.

Read more »

The Columbus Asian Festival returns Memorial Day weekendThe Columbus Asian Festival returns Memorial Day weekend, bringing two days of food, performances and cultural celebration to central Ohio.The annual festival w

Read more »

Columbus Weather: Light rain, then mostly cool and windyLight morning rain, then mostly cloudy with a few isolated pockets of rain this afternoon to the east. Cool and windy today. Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday and

Read more »