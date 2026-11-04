DNA Advances Link Ted Bundy to 1974 Murder, Offering Hope for Cold Cases

New Y-STR DNA profiling has linked Ted Bundy to the 1974 death of Melissa Ann Smith. Criminologists say this technology offers closure for families and potential solutions for other historic mysteries.

Advancements in forensic DNA technology have enabled investigators to link notorious serial killer Ted Bundy to the 1974 murder of 17-year-old Melissa Ann Smith in Utah. This breakthrough provides long-awaited answers for one of the state's most enduring mysteries and highlights the evolving capabilities of modern criminal science.

Y-STR Technology Solved 50-Year Mystery

The connection between Bundy and Smith was established using a specialized method called Y-chromosome Short Tandem Repeat (Y-STR) profiling. This technique targets the male Y chromosome, which men inherit from their fathers and can track through generations. Dr Angelo Brown, an assistant professor of criminology at Arkansas State University, explained that this method is exceptionally effective at isolating a male suspect's DNA from mixed biological samples.

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The testing capability extends back fifty years or more, theoretically covering hundreds or thousands of years if viable samples are available for comparison. The same Y-STR profiling had previously linked Bundy to the murder of 17-year-old Laura Ann Aime, who died just weeks after Smith in 1974. These cases demonstrated that DNA previously considered too degraded to yield results could now produce definitive matches.

Criminologist Explains Forensic Capabilities

Dr Angelo Brown emphasized that the age of many cold cases presents significant challenges for modern law enforcement. He noted that while the technology can identify suspects, securing convictions for crimes committed fifty years ago is often impractical. The primary perpetrators are likely deceased, and without existing DNA samples, linking a living person to the crime becomes nearly impossible.

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Brown also pointed out the immense cost, time, and resources required for such investigations. He warned that while the technology offers a sense of closure, it does not constitute an official legal proof of guilt in a court of law. The principle of innocent until proven guilty remains central, especially since Bundy died in the 1980s.

Background of the 1974 Tragedy

Melissa Ann Smith, the daughter of former Midvale Police Chief Louis S Smith, was first reported missing on October 18, 1974. She failed to return home after leaving a friend at a pizza parlor in Midvale. Witnesses saw her at a nearby restaurant shortly after, but her fate remained unknown until her body was discovered in the woods nine days later by a deer hunter.

A year later, investigators explored a potential link between Smith's death and Bundy. At that time, Bundy was serving a prison sentence in Utah for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on November 8, 1974. He was also named in a warrant for the murder of Caryn Campbell, a Michigan nurse killed in Aspen, Colorado. Despite these connections, Bundy was only convicted of murdering two sorority sisters at Florida State University and a 12-year-old girl in Florida.

Impact on Justice and Family Closure

Authorities in Utah have determined that Bundy killed Melissa Ann Smith based on DNA collected from her body and matched against Bundy's complete profile in Florida. The Summit County sheriff's office contacted Smith's remaining relatives with the findings. Her mother, Joan, died in 2024, and her sister, Jolene, passed away in 2014. Chief Smith resigned from the Midvale Police Department in 1980 and died in 1985.

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Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera stressed the importance of preserving evidence and solving cases to the best of their ability. She noted that Utah takes these matters seriously and does not simply blame everything on Bundy without evidence. The case demonstrates the value of tapping into science, even decades later, to provide answers for victims' families and the community.