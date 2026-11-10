Dlala Studios Defies Genre Expectations With Hand-Painted Combat in Murals

Dlala Studios CEO Aj Grand-Scrutton and Art Director Lucy Kyriakidou discuss the unique hand-painted art style and complex combat mechanics of their new action-adventure game Murals.

Developer Dlala Studios has released Murals, a title that actively rejects standard genre conventions in favor of a unique hand-painted aesthetic and unconventional gameplay loops. The studio, known for its previous work on Battletoads, has crafted an experience that blends action-adventure elements with a twisted fairytale narrative. This approach allows the developers to inject their specific creative sensibilities into every aspect of the game, from the visual presentation to the combat mechanics.

Murals Combats Genre Conventions With Unique Art

CEO Aj Grand-Scrutton defines the core concept of Murals as a twisted isometric hack-and-slash action adventure. The team initially explored various interpretations of fairytales featuring a nameless amnesiac hero. However, the final direction prioritized creating a fun and humorous comedy action adventure. Players utilize hammers, swords, and other weapons to strike creatures in a pick-up-and-play format. Grand-Scrutton notes that the studio is intentionally weird, drawing inspiration from the eccentric nature of their previous titles. This commitment to natural storytelling and unique character design sets the project apart from generic market offerings.

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Art Director Emphasizes Visual Clarity In Design

Art Director Lucy Kyriakidou explains that the visual style emerged from a desire to leverage the team's specific strengths as painters and concept artists. The goal was to create an art direction that the entire team enjoyed and felt confident executing. This approach required balancing artistic expression with the functional needs of the gameplay. The team conducted extensive back-and-forth iterations to ensure that the isometric perspective did not obscure critical gameplay elements. They established clear rules for lighting and contrast to maintain visibility across diverse screen sizes and player preferences.

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Combat Mechanics Rely On Strategic Enemy Combos

Gameplay clarity proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of development, particularly given the chaotic nature of the combat. At any given moment, players must track missiles, falling debris, and melee minions simultaneously. The developers iterated on the combat experience for six or seven months before finalizing the design. Art producer Chris Jones introduced a design philosophy inspired by modern Doom. He proposed that each enemy should perform only one primary action, with the challenge arising from unique combinations of opposing forces. This strategy ensures that players can clearly identify threats and react accordingly without visual confusion.

Accessibility Standards Ensure Inclusive Gameplay

The development process included rigorous testing to accommodate players with color blindness. The team actively monitored visual feedback to ensure that no gameplay elements became invisible or indistinguishable due to color choices. This attention to detail resulted in a game that is not only visually striking but also functionally accessible. The final product offers a robust experience that respects both artistic vision and player capability. By prioritizing clarity over complexity, Dlala Studios has created a title that stands out in a crowded market. The game promises a fresh take on action-adventure that rewards both new and veteran players with its distinct flavor and thoughtful design.