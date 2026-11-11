DJS 'Grammy Night' Highlights Showcase Musical Beats and Unexpected Surprise

The seventh episode of Dancing with the Stars replaces the usual routine with a Grammy‑Night themed showcase, featuring iconic music tracks and an unexpected backstage guest appearance that adds a splash of excitement to the competition.

In a lively edition of Dancing with the Stars, seven pairs performed routines and face‑to‑face dance‑offs themed around Grammy‑nominated and Grammy‑winning artists. The episode, part of the seventh week leading up to the 69th Grammy Awards nominations, combined star‑filled choreography with a surprise visit from a musical legend.

The Musical Challenge and Dance‑Off Format

During this special "Grammy Night," each partnership interpreted a track that had earned Grammy recognition, turning the ballroom into a tribute hall. In addition to the main performances, couples competed in a head‑to‑head dance‑off where they executed the same style simultaneously. The victor of each dance‑off earned bonus points added to the judges' scores.

Also read 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Jenna Johnson breaks nose before Grammy Night

Key Performances by Celebrity Couples

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson delivered a salsa to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile," the song nominated for 2025 best song of the year and winner of best pop duo/group performance. Judges praised the pair for their chemistry and charisma, with Bruno Tonioli calling the routine "extra spicy."

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy tackled a jazz routine to Janet Jackson's "All for You," winner of 2002 best dance recording. The duo impressed the judges, especially after Janet Jackson sent a video message praising Dewan's style. Scoring punctuated the moment with high praise from Carry Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

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Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov performed a powerful paso doble to Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life," which won the 2004 best hard rock performance. Judges noted the routine's precision and power, and Carrie Ann called it "absolutely stunning."

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik danced a tango to "Boom Boom Pow" by the Black‑Eyed Peas, winner of the 2010 best dance recording and best short‑form music video. The pair earned wild applause when Will I‑Am Face‑Timed the ballroom to support Ali, an action that the judges highlighted as a crowd‑pleaser.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach's Argentine tango to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love (Remix)" impressed judges who noted the pair's intimacy and dramatic build. Carry Ann Inaba called the routine the hardest dance Frech had completed to date.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas showcased an Argentine tango to Sisqó's "Thong Song," nominated in 2001 for best R&B song. Judges praised the elegance and sensuality of the routine, noting the couple's graceful execution.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold performed a tango to Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack" featuring Timbaland, winner of 2007 best dance recording. Judges encouraged Wood to step into the lead role, acknowledging the control shown in the performance.

Surprises and Bonus Acts

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson received immunity, inheriting a combined score of 31 after last week's leaderboard and an additional two bonus points. The pair did not perform in "Dance‑Off" segments this week due to their immunity status.

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The ballroom also hosted a star‑cream of extra star power, with performers Brandy, Monica, Maren Morris, and Sheryl Crow appearing to perform for several dance‑offs.

The most anticipated dance‑off pitted Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov against Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. The pair performed a rumba to "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy and Monica. Judges Delighted, Derek Hough called it one of the most satisfying dance‑off rounds he'd seen in the show's history.

In a second dance‑off, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy faced Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik in a cha cha to "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey. The judges awarded high marks for both parties, noting energetic chemistry that filled the ballroom.

Impact and Future Episodes

The performances and surprise appearances set high expectations for the remaining couples as the competition advances toward the finals. Judges have emphasized that each routine must not only honor the musical heritage but also progress in technical difficulty as the show narrows its field of competitors.

With the 69th Grammy Awards nominations imminent, contestants are poised to combine star‑powered themes with refined dance technique in the final weeks of the series.