Djibouti's Foreign Minister Elected as New Head of African Union Commission

Mahmoud Youssouf, Djibouti's foreign minister, was elected as the next leader of the African Union Commission, replacing Moussa Faki of Chad. The election marks a setback for Raila Odinga, a former Kenyan prime minister who also sought the position. Youssouf inherits various challenges, including the rise of military juntas in West Africa and persistent conflicts across the continent.

African leaders elected Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, as the next leader of the African Union Commission on Saturday. The vote took place at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Youssouf, who will serve a four-year term, replaces Moussa Faki of Chad. The election marks a setback for Raila Odinga, the former prime minister of Kenya , who was also vying for the position.

This was likely to be Odinga's last foray into public affairs, as the 80-year-old has sought Kenya's presidency five times over three decades. The AU Commission's leader is effectively the chief executive of the Addis Ababa-based secretariat running the AU, which has 55 member states. Presidents or heads of government choose the commission's leader. Odinga, a prominent figure in Kenyan politics for decades, saw his bid for the AU post as a culmination of his fight for good governance in East Africa. His supporters view the outcome as a betrayal by President William Ruto, who they believe did not sufficiently back Odinga's candidacy.Youssouf has served as Djibouti's foreign affairs minister since 2005 and now takes on the significant challenge of leading the AU Commission. The AU faces various pressing issues, including the rise of military juntas in West Africa, conflicts in the Sahel region, and persistent poverty and food insecurity across the continent. The organization has also been criticized for its perceived inaction or lack of a strong response to armed conflicts in different parts of Africa.





