The Djed algorithmic stablecoin on Cardano will cease operations in December 2026. Holders must redeem assets for ADA to avoid loss of value.

The Djed algorithmic stablecoin built on the Cardano blockchain has officially announced its permanent sunset. The development team confirmed that all services related to DJED and its reserve token SHEN will completely wind down on December 31, 2026, at 11:59 pm UTC. This timeline applies to all existing holders and users currently interacting with the protocol on the network.

Core Mechanism and Redeem Deadline

The Djed protocol on Cardano, whose US-dollar peg is maintained algorithmically against an ADA reserve, rather than by fiat reserves, has structured this exit strategy carefully. SHEN functions as the reserve coin within this mechanism, backing the stablecoin's value through on-chain reserves. Users are urged to redeem and convert any DJED and SHEN they hold before this specific deadline to ensure they retain value. All redemptions are subject to the reserve ratio established by the protocol's smart contracts. The official Djed page provides the interface for users to convert their DJED and SHEN back to ADA directly on the blockchain.

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Stakeholder Guidance and Withdrawal Steps

The Djed team stated that all systems are fully operational and redemptions are now open, subject to the reserve ratio. They emphasized that the Djed protocol will be maintained and remain available until December 31, 2026. Users who hold DJED or SHEN in liquidity pools, lending markets, or other DeFi platforms are urged to withdraw those positions first. Only after withdrawing from these external protocols should users proceed to redeem or swap their assets back to ADA. This two-step process is critical to ensure that funds are not trapped in external contracts when the main service shuts down. The shutdown comes almost three years after its launch, which came in 2023, marking the end of an era for this specific DeFi innovation.

Historical Context and Developer Background

The stablecoin was officially launched on the Cardano mainnet on January 31, 2023, and was developed by COTI in collaboration with the Cardano ecosystem. It was designed to be used on DeFi protocols on Cardano as a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. COTI, a fintech infrastructure company, partnered with the broader Cardano community to introduce this non-custodial, algorithmic stablecoin. The project aimed to provide stability within the Cardano ecosystem without relying on traditional banking reserves or centralized issuers. The decision to wind down operations after nearly three years signals a strategic shift by the developers involved in the project.

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Future Asset Allocation and Remaining Funds

After the December 31, 2026 deadline passes, the remaining funds within the Djed protocol will be allocated to the outstanding DJED and SHEN holders. This allocation will occur once the wind-down process is fully complete and all redemptions have been processed. The team has clarified that they will not abandon the project without ensuring that all users have a pathway to exit their positions. This transparency is intended to maintain trust within the Cardano DeFi community during the transition period. Investors and users should monitor the official channels for any updates regarding the reserve ratio or redemption fees as the date approaches.

Broader Cardano Ecosystem and Market Updates

While Djed prepares for its shutdown, other entities within the Cardano ecosystem are making significant moves. Monument Bank Limited has launched tokenized deposits on the Midnight network, marking a milestone for the network and the decentralized finance ecosystem. At present, Monument is the first UK bank to tokenize retail deposits on a public blockchain. The bank is offering clients a 5.2% AER fixed-term return on savings directly through its existing banking app. This move delivers institutional onchain finance through a familiar and user-friendly banking experience. Up to £250 million of client deposits will be represented on Midnight in this opening phase, with deposits recorded one-to-one in sterling.

Additional Financial and Trading Developments

In related news affecting the broader crypto market, PrimeXBT has launched Anthropic Pre-IPO Crypto Futures. This new product brings new trading opportunities in AI-related assets to the exchange. The launch highlights the growing intersection between artificial intelligence investments and cryptocurrency derivative markets. Meanwhile, the broader Cardano token market continues to fluctuate. XRP's Market Cap is currently on the verge of returning above $61 Billion. Additionally, all of Dogecoin's (DOGE) lost ground is being analyzed for recovery potential, while Solana (SOL) approaches a $43 Billion market cap. These movements indicate a dynamic environment for traders and investors across multiple blockchain networks.