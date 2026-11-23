Hundreds of Cleveland families left Whitney M. Young School with Thanksgiving turkeys during the 14th annual giveaway led by DJ Steph Floss, MGK, Doe Boy, Radio One, and other community partners.

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of Cleveland families left Whitney M. Young Leadership Academy with Thanksgiving turkeys on Sunday during the 14th annual giveaway led by DJ Steph Floss, MGK, Doe Boy, Radio One, and other community partners.

For Floss, it's not about the number. It's about giving back to the community that raised him.

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"We always make sure we come back here to where I was raised and where I spent my childhood in this area. Beautiful people, the most beautiful people in the world, beautiful inside and out. They are resilient, they are hardworking, very blue collar, and they are loving and appreciative, and it shows how much appreciation they have each and every year, even though they are waiting for however long," Floss said.

The event has grown since it started 14 years ago. It has grown into a community staple with new additions every year. Cleveland musicians, MGK and Doe Boy, joined Floss in passing out turkeys and brought sides including stuffing, rolls, and canned goods. Floss and his childhood friend, Leon Boyd Jr. excitedly showed News 5 how the community came together for this year's operation with a line,"at least a mile long" and music to help pass the time.

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"This neighborhood is where Steph and I grew up as kids and we played baseball over there. So just coming back to the neighborhood, giving back for the last 14 years, is personal," Boyd said. Director of Marketing for Radio One Cleveland Denzel Brand said he grew up in the same neighborhood and echoed the same sentiment.

"We give away everything that we have. So that just shows the importance of giving back during the holidays and how important it is for this community to make sure that they're getting resources when they need them," Brand said. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.