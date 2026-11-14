DJ Khaled Reveals 75-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: Inside His Fitness Journey

After DJ Khaled underwent a 75-pound weight-loss journey the “I’m the One” rapper revealed his health secrets in an exclusive E! News interview as part of his “Walk, Golf…And Wegovy” campaign.

After the “I’m the One” rapper sparked major attention for his 75-pound weight loss, he confirmed his transformation happened with the help of the GLP-1 Wegovy, as well as some major lifestyle changes.in an exclusive interview.

“When I turned 50, I woke up and thought, ‘You know, it’s time to take it to the next level. ’” And he’s taking fans inside his journey with his “Walk, Golf… And Wegovy” campaign. Along with his medication, Khaled has found that the best music, or rather method, for his weight loss has been through walking—specifically on the golf course. But much like beats, he also switches it up.

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“I do gym,” Khaled explained. “I’ve got two treadmills here. I’ve got an elliptical here. I’ve got ropes tied to my tree.

I dip and dab into some of the things. When it’s raining, I try to do at least 10,000 steps on the treadmill. ”Starting out, the “All I Do Is Win” hitmaker’s health goal was to simply max out his personal, daily pedometer, but he’s far exceeded his own expectations, noting, “I’ve been getting more than 10,000 steps in a day.

”—explained that along with his walking routine his doctor “loved the idea” for him to get on Wegovy, he considered that it’s all worked in tandem with his lifestyle changes.

“I stayed consistent with the golf and I noticed I started eating two times a day,” he continued. “I eat lunch around 1 o’clock and then if I want a snack, I’ll eat olives or cucumbers or my kids’ apple sauce—the ones that you squeeze. And then I eat dinner around 8 ‘cause I’m on my kids’ schedule and we eat dinner together when I’m home. ”Reflecting on the last year of his health journey, Khaled called his transformation “beautiful.

” “When you start getting healthier, you just want to do a lot more healthier things because it makes you happier,” he shared.

“I think that’s the key. To challenge yourself to do better. Me turning 50, I feel younger than I’ve ever been. ”decided it was time to give it a shot.

"I'm just very diligent about what and how things work within the body," theBut after listening to a friend's "very thorough" research, she teamed with telehealth company Ro. "I've been on diets for a very, very long time, since I was a kid, and I know I can lose weight," she explained, "but I didn't know that I could quiet food noise and I didn't know there were other factors.

There's so much shame around being in a bigger body, so just knowing that I wasn't doing it purely for vanity's sake.

" Because the result that makes her want to sing its praises is the way it helps her push through eight shows a week in Broadway's"It's helped with inflammation," she noted. "It's helped with just overall health lab work and blood work and just generally just an overall feeling of space and creativity that the food noise has quieted. It opens up just more ability to be present.

" "I was starving myself, killing myself in the gym, eating grapefruit for dinner and I just was not losing it," she recounted toin June 2026. "And I've tried everything else in my life, like all the fad diets, so I was like, 'OK, I should just try a GLP-1 if it's working for so many people.

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'" Six weeks into her Zepbound journey, she was down 26 pounds and making plans to run 26.2 miles as she considers a 2027 marathon. "I've lived 38 years of my life obsessing about food," she explained, "it would be nice to live the next 38 just thinking about food a normal amount. ".

"No matter what I did—running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that’s good," she detailed on Today in 2025, "I literally was playing a professional sport—and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. "she explained, "As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place.

"wheeled a wagon of fat onto her talk show stage, she's put her new wellness strategy on display. When she revealed in December 2023"One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people, those people just had more willpower," she noted.

"They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.

" But when she started her regimen, she realized "that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry and they're stopping when they're full.

'" podcast. “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors—were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. ” They each opted to get on the lowest dose possible of Monjaro, combining the shots with exercise and balanced meals.

“Daryl and I both do everything together," the "All About That Bass" singer explained. "And we started that journey. ”star revealed she was taking semaglutide injections—which are sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy—to lose weight.in Janaury 2023.

"It's killing the fat and I'm just peeing it out. At least, that's how I understand it.

"“I decided then that after the medical issue, I was going to get a colonoscopy,” Jonathan said in a TikTok video, “and if I didn't have anything severely wrong with me, I was going to go on a GLP-1, because I just didn't feel good. ” They added, “As I've lost weight and I got into Solidcore, my body has never looked like this,” Jonathan said.

“My body's never in my whole life—I've always wanted to have an ab. I've never had abs. And I feel really good, so I'm taking my shirt off a lot. ” Despite losing 70 pounds with the help of the drug, Jonathan re-emphasized their stance on body positivity.

"I'm all about body neutrality,” they continued. “The way that you look does not define your worth, doesn't define your lovableness. You are worth love and worth celebration no matter what your body looks like. ”The comedian has been on the anti-Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro since late 2022.

In May 2025, she showcased her dramatic weight loss.

"For me, it wasn’t just about weight… it was about feeling better, having more energy, and actually trusting the process instead of rushing it," she continued. "I wanted something that felt transparent, supportive, and realistic for my lifestyle. "The Golden Globes host fiercly defended the use of Ozempic in March 2025, calling for people to be more open about using the medication.

“I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there's this shame,” she continued. “The shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat. That's really where it's coming from. They're so mad that you're getting thin now, because that's allBrooks said she "lost a little bit of the motivation and the strength to work out" by taking the medication.

"It was one or the other," she said, "and I picked dancing. I put the shot away.

"'s daughter shared in November 2024 that she had lost 58 pounds in 10 months thanks to a change in diet and the use of the weight loss medication Tirzepatide, adding, "I am able to look at myself in the mirror and feel so proud of where I've gotten. " But before finding the solution that works for her, she had a rough go with Ozempic. "I hated it," she. "I could not eat without feeling nauseous.

I could not eat at all, sometimes. My body did not like it.

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" “I think that when you’re in reality TV, it’s so natural to be like, ‘Oh, she got plastic surgery or she did this or she’s on Ozempic,’” she toldused Ozempic to lose weight, following a post she shared in which she showcased a slimmer figure, the Grammy winner posted this video, set to a viral TikTok sound bite of, before explaining why she wound up ditching GLP-1 medications early on in her journey. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah?

So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.

"After taking a dosage meant for those roughly 220 pounds or more, the model was struggling to keep any food or water down and landed in the emergency room. “I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” she admitted. “My friend had to hold my feet down. It was so scary, the whole situation.

My face was clenching up, my whole body was tense. ”in April 2024 that he lost 32 pounds in two months after taking injections of semaglutide, the generic form of Ozempic. She added, "But you'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!

". "I gained 40 pounds. " Later that month, he clarified to E! News that he was joking, adding, "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.

""After 40, we all know it's very, very hard to lose weight," she said in the May 22 episode of her "But I met so many 40-year-old women going, 'How have you done it? ' And I don't want to lie to you, I used Ozempic, which I think is one of the best tools if you're able to use it. "interview before hilariously adding, "I'm on Mounjaro, okay. I'm sorry!

I love being this weight, I love it! I have so much energy if you couldn't tell.

" "It didn't curb my appetite. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can't eat.

' Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal and dessert, okay? It didn't stop anything for me," she shared in June 2024.

"When you see it worked for other people and it doesn't work for you, it makes you depressed. Realistically, it makes you feel like, ‘What is wrong with me? Why is it not working for me?

'"“I can’t speak medically about it, but I do know that there’s so much information about what’s working and what’s not,” she shared during part of an interview withalum, who has been open about her past struggles with anorexia, admitted that avoiding Ozempic was difficult amid online speculation about her weight “I have a daily battle with myself not to go on Ozempic,” Jade told The Guardian in August 2025. “I don’t judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don’t know where taking something like that would end for me.

”misSPELLING"I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people," the actress told E! News'Raven continued, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it.

". "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. "alum told E! News in January 2024.

"There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out? "in an interview published in March 2024. "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that. "star revealed in December 2023 that she'd recently lost 22 pounds—without taking Ozempic.

"There's no shortcuts in life. And if you're taking that shortcut, I don't know," she toldof other celebrities using the drug.

"I don't want to name names or get into it, it's just nothing I would ever do. ""Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she told, who has also publicly weighed in on the Ozempic craze multiple times.

"Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop.

" Schumer, who has been open about her past medical procedures, added, "Be real with people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.

" She admitted to becoming "immediately invested" in Ozempic in 2022, but explained that it was not "livable" for her to take the Type 2 diabetes drug as it hindered her ability to spend time with her son"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Schumer recalled. "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and . "