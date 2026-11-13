DJ Khaled Loses 90 Pounds Using Wegovy and Lifestyle Changes

DJ Khaled reveals a 90-pound weight loss journey achieved through GLP-1 medication Wegovy, walking, and golf, citing health scares and family as primary motivators.

Musical artist DJ Khaled has publicly disclosed a significant health transformation, revealing that he lost 90 pounds through the use of the GLP-1 medication Wegovy. The 50-year-old hitmaker shared this personal milestone in an interview with People magazine on Thursday, describing his new daily wellness philosophy as a combination of walking, playing golf, and using the prescription drug. He stated that his journey began when he weighed between 295 and 300 pounds, and he has since stabilized his weight between 200 and 212 pounds. Khaled noted that this shift has fundamentally changed his physical capabilities and self-perception, moving from a size that required extensive tailoring to one where he can purchase off-the-rack clothing with ease.

The October 2025 Performance Wake-Up Call

The pivotal moment that triggered this drastic lifestyle overhaul occurred during a live performance in October 2025. Khaled explained that a specific segment of his show requires him to get on his knees to express gratitude to his audience. During this routine, he found himself unable to stand back up, a physical limitation that frightened those around him. He recalled that immediately after the incident, multiple friends approached him to comment on his heavy breathing. The severity of the situation was underscored by another friend who called the following day, prompting Khaled to realize he needed to immediately step up his game and get his mind right to avoid further health deterioration.

Also read DJ Khaled Reveals 75-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: Inside His Fitness Journey

Family Motivation and Medical Intervention

While the physical scare was the immediate trigger, Khaled emphasized that his primary motivation stems from his role as a father to his two sons, Asahd, who is 10 years old, and Aalam, who is six. He shared that he shares his children with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and feels a profound responsibility to be a healthy role model for them. Khaled admitted that while he had the motivation to work out and eat better, he ultimately required medical assistance to achieve his goals. Consequently, he began taking Wegovy in 2025 to help manage his weight, acknowledging that the medication was a necessary component of his success alongside his dietary changes.

Novo Nordisk Partnership and Daily Routine

In addition to his personal health journey, DJ Khaled has announced a professional partnership with Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Wegovy. Through this collaboration, he intends to share his comprehensive wellness plan with a wider audience. His daily routine now includes rigorous physical activity, specifically playing golf six days out of the week. Rather than using a golf cart, Khaled walks the course to accumulate over 10,000 steps per day, which he describes as an incredible workout. This active approach, combined with the pharmacological support of Wegovy, has allowed him to maintain his new weight and significantly improve his overall fitness levels.

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Health Improvements and Style Transformation

The benefits of losing 90 pounds extend beyond weight management to enhanced energy and confidence. Khaled reported feeling way healthier and more motivated to engage in daily activities. He referenced his doctor, who previously joked that he was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk, now stating that Khaled is so healthy he needs to be studied. This newfound health has also impacted his fashion choices; he no longer needs to hire tailors for custom fittings. He can now buy clothes off the rack that fit properly, allowing him to wear beautiful items that previously would have been inaccessible due to his size.

Previous Public Health Discussions and Future Outlook

This announcement follows a long public history of Khaled discussing his health and body image. In 2018, he served as a spokesman for Weight Watchers, marking an earlier chapter in his weight management efforts. Two years prior to his Wegovy revelation, he faced public scrutiny over a freezer containing 45 different ice cream flavors from brands like Breyer's, Haagen Dazs, and Ben & Jerry's. Social media users had mocked the collection as resembling a convenience store. Despite the past criticisms, Khaled remains proud of his current progress, posting on Instagram that he is blessed and committed to maintaining his new healthy lifestyle for his family and fans.