DJ Khaled Reveals 90 Pound Weight Loss from GLP-1 Medication After Stage Incident

Entertainers DJ Khaled and Josh Gad discuss their transformative journeys using GLP-1 medications, detailing personal health triggers and the significant lifestyle changes that followed their treatments.

DJ Khaled has revealed that he lost 90 pounds after turning to GLP-1 medication, a transformation sparked by a critical health incident during a performance in October 2025. The 50-year-old record producer shared the details on Thursday, November 12, explaining that a moment of physical vulnerability on stage served as the definitive catalyst for his drastic lifestyle overhaul and medical intervention.

The turning point occurred while Khaled was performing his signature routine of kneeling to express gratitude to the audience. During one show, he found himself physically unable to stand back up, a moment of distress that deeply alarmed friends and family members who witnessed the struggle firsthand. This immediate physical limitation forced a stark reality check regarding his overall health and longevity.

Also read Some people are having hallucinations and other psychotic symptoms after stopping GLP-1 drugs

Following the performance, concerned loved ones contacted Khaled to check on his well-being, reinforcing the urgency of his situation. The external warnings from his social circle proved to be the essential trigger for seeking professional medical advice, moving him beyond traditional diet and exercise methods that had previously failed to sustain his goals.

In a related disclosure, actor Josh Gad has also opened up about his journey with GLP-1 medications, revealing that he lost 40 pounds using the same class of drugs. Gad, 43, discussed his treatment on the Monday, January 27, episode of his podcast, emphasizing that while motivation and hard work were present, he needed medical assistance to overcome physical barriers like breathing difficulties.

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Gad noted that at the time of his intervention, he weighed approximately 295 to 300 pounds and faced warnings from peers about his respiratory issues during physical activities. He described the medication as a miracle drug that provided the necessary chemical support to achieve sustainable results, aiming to normalize the conversation around weight management aids in the entertainment industry.

For DJ Khaled, the medical protocol involved starting Wegovy approximately one year ago, combined with a rigorous new fitness regimen. He committed to playing golf daily and walking 10,000 steps each day, describing the sport as an ideal method for balancing his professional responsibilities with his physical health needs.

Khaled explained that golf allows him to remain connected to his business affairs while engaging in physically demanding activity that he finds restorative. He handles his business matters from the golf cart or by walking, finding pleasure in the nature and sun, which he says cleanses him almost like being in the ocean without actually entering the water.

The health metrics resulting from this combined approach of medication and disciplined lifestyle changes have been striking for Khaled. His doctor was astonished by his metabolic health, stating that his condition was so excellent it required further scientific study, a significant shift from previous assessments.

Khaled recalled that his doctor previously told him he was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk, but now the physician insists he needs to be studied due to his improved state. The musician described shedding the weight as a liberating experience that restored his energy levels and renewed his motivation to tackle daily challenges with greater vigor.

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Both celebrities have expressed their intention to maintain these new health standards as a permanent part of their lifestyle rather than viewing them as temporary fixes. Khaled emphasized that his primary motivation remains his family and children, stating that his long-term presence and vitality are essential for his role as a father.

Gad echoed these sentiments, highlighting the psychological boost he received from the physical relief, which allowed him to feel more confident in his professional and personal endeavors. By sharing their stories, both artists hope to provide a roadmap for others struggling with similar health challenges.

Their public disclosures directly address the lingering stigma often associated with weight loss injections like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Khaled admitted that he previously avoided these medications due to widespread advice about potential stomach discomfort and side effects, but his personal experience suggests the benefits can outweigh initial fears.

The shared narratives demonstrate that medical intervention combined with disciplined lifestyle changes can yield life-changing results. By detailing their specific journeys, including the exact weight loss figures and the timeline of their transformations, they offer concrete evidence of the efficacy and necessity of modern medical support for weight management.