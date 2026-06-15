DJ Fat Tony Hosts Star-Studded Book Launch Amid Beckham Family Feud Revelations

DJ Fat Tony celebrated the launch of his new book 'Recover Me' at a glamorous party in London, attended by celebrities like Gemma Collins, Davina McCall, and Claire Sweeney. The event occurred as Tony revealed he was asked to comment on the ongoing feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his family, particularly regarding the fallout from Brooklyn's explosive claims about his mother Victoria. Tony emphasized he spoke from the heart without casting blame, hoping for eventual reconciliation. Meanwhile, Brooklyn escalated tensions with a sarcastic sponsored Instagram video hinting at more cryptic messages, while friends criticized his move as insensitive given his family's distress.

DJ Fat Tony, the 60-year-old British broadcaster and personality, was in high spirits as he hosted the launch party for his new book, Recover Me, at Soho Mews House in London on Monday evening.

The celebration drew a crowd of fellow celebrities, including reality TV star Gemma Collins, television presenter Davina McCall, and actress Claire Sweeney, all of whom turned heads with their stylish ensembles and joined Tony in posing for photographs. The event provided a stark contrast to the intense family drama dominating recent headlines, as Tony found himself at the center of discussions about the Beckham family feud just days earlier.

Tony, dressed sharply in a black suit, mingled with guests and posed happily alongside Gemma Collins, who wore a figure-hugging black dress paired with oversized square sunglasses and comfortable beige flats. Davina McCall beamed in a casual yet chic outfit of black skinny jeans, a grey top, and a brown fur-trimmed cropped jacket, while Claire Sweeney made a bold statement in a gold and black leopard-print suit, layering it over a sleek black blouse and completing the look with silver metallic cowboy boots.

The trio, along with other guests like Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley, proudly held up copies of Tony's book for the cameras, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. This jubilant scene followed Tony's recent interview with The Telegraph, where he disclosed that he was asked to appear on ITV's This Morning earlier this year to address the explosive claims made by Brooklyn Beckham, the 27-year-old son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

In January, Brooklyn released a statement accusing his mother of 'hijacking' his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and dancing 'very inappropriately' with him, which ignited a public rift. Tony, a long-time family friend, spoke about the situation on the show but has now revealed his comments were prompted via a WhatsApp group chat that includes Brooklyn and Nicola.

He explained that he did not intend to criticize David or Victoria, stating, 'I wasn't there to slag off Victoria and David. I wasn't spilling the beans.

' Instead, he aimed to speak from the heart, expressing hope that the family might eventually reconcile. 'It's really sad... It was getting to the point where everyone forgot the reality was that some kid's hurting and a family's lost their son,' Tony emotionally added.

Meanwhile, the feud has intensified rather than subsided. Brooklyn further inflamed tensions with a new sponsored Instagram video promoting a food delivery service, DoorDash, in connection with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. In the clip, he smirks while saying, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It's a long story,' followed by a message reading, 'It's complicated. More soon.

' This cryptic advert, apparently crafted as a jab at his parents, includes symbolic elements: a new Patek Philippe watch placed prominently on his coffee table, possibly signifying a break from the £250,000 timepiece gifted by his father, and a stack of unopened letters from home, alluding to his refusal to communicate with the family. Friends of the Beckhams expressed shock at the advert, with one telling The Daily Mail that using family estrangement as a joke is 'shocking' given the devastation felt by his sister Harper, 14, and grandparents.

Only on Friday, Harper visited Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home to deliver a handwritten note but left crestfallen when he was not there. Brooklyn, who reportedly has a net worth of £7.4 million, appears to be monetizing the feud through this promotional deal, despite claiming to desire peace and privacy. The video's release, days after Tony's book launch, underscores the ongoing nature of the conflict.

Tony's celebratory event, meanwhile, served as a temporary escape from the turmoil, highlighting his resilience and the support he receives from friends like Gemma Collins and Davina McCall. As the Beckham saga continues to unfold with new cryptic messages and public jabs, Tony's remarks reflect a desire for healing, even as Brooklyn seems determined to keep the wound fresh through calculated media moves





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DJ Fat Tony Recover Me Book Launch Beckham Family Feud Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham Gemma Collins Davina Mccall Claire Sweeney London Event This Morning Interview Whatsapp Group Family Estrangement Sponsored Advert Doordash World Cup 2026 Patek Philippe Watch Family Reconciliation

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