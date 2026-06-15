DJ Fat Tony Celebrates Book Launch Amidst Beckham Family Drama

DJ Fat Tony held a star-studded party for his new book Recover Me in London, with Gemma Collins, Davina McCall, and Claire Sweeney in attendance. The event occurred after Tony discussed being asked to comment on the ongoing Beckham family feud, particularly involving Brooklyn Beckham's public statements and advertisements. Brooklyn's recent sponsored video hinted at his estrangement from his family, claiming he was watching the World Cup from home, which friends described as shocking given the family's distress. The piece details the celebration, Tony's nuanced comments on the situation, and Brooklyn's continued public jabs, including symbolic gestures like unopened letters and a new watch.

DJ Fat Tony appeared in high spirits as he mingled with celebrities including Gemma Collins and Davina McCall at his Recover Me book launch event held at Soho Mews House in London on Monday evening.

The British DJ, 60, cut a sophisticated figure in a sharp black suit, clearly enjoying the celebration of his new literary venture. He posed for photographs alongside The Only Way Is Essex icon Gemma Collins, who looked radiant in a form-fitting black dress complemented by oversized square sunglasses and comfortable beige flats.

Davina McCall, the beloved television presenter, beamed widely as she shared the spotlight with her friend Tony, dressed casually yet stylishly in black skinny jeans, a grey top, and a brown fur cropped jacket. Also turning heads was actress Claire Sweeney, who made a bold statement in a striking gold and black leopard print suit, worn over a simple black blouse, and accessorized with silver metallic cowboy boots that added a touch of flair to her ensemble.

The group proudly held up copies of Tony's book, marking a night of festivity and camaraderie. The celebration took place just hours after Tony publicly addressed his involvement in the sensational Beckham family rift earlier this year. In January, Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, released a blistering statement accusing his mother of hijacking his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz at their 2022 wedding, claiming she danced "very inappropriately" with him.

This revelation sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Tony, a long-time family friend, subsequently spoke about the situation, later revealing in an interview with The Telegraph that he was "asked" to appear on This Morning to discuss the matter via a WhatsApp group he shares with Brooklyn and Nicola.

"There's… a WhatsApp group," Tony explained. He emphasized that his intent was not to criticize Victoria or David, stating, "I wasn't there to slag off Victoria and David. I wasn't spilling the beans.

" Instead, he spoke from the heart, expressing hope for reconciliation. "I always like to see a happy ending, and I think that they will as a family all get back together," he said emotionally. "It's really sad... It was getting to the point where everyone forgot the reality was that some kid's hurting and a family's lost their son.

" Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham has continued to indirect yet pointedly reference the family estrangement in his public appearances. Most recently, he starred in a sponsored video for food delivery service DoorDash, tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. In the clip, he smirks and says, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

" The video concludes with the text: "It's complicated. More soon," suggesting a series of cryptic advertisements. This move has been widely condemned by friends of the Beckham family as insensitive and exploitative. One source told The Daily Mail's Katie Hind: "To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents inconsolable is shocking.

Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.

" Brooklyn's actions are seen as a calculated attempt to monetize the family drama, despite his reported individual net worth of £7.4million. The video included symbolic gestures that further underscored his rift: he deliberately replaced his £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch-gifted by his father David, a three-time World Cup player-with a new timepiece on the coffee table. A stack of unopened letters from home was also visible, presumably representing his refusal to engage with his family.

This comes after his younger sister Harper, 14, attempted to visit his Beverly Hills home on Friday to deliver a handwritten note, only to find him absent, leaving her "crestfallen.

" The ongoing conflict shows no signs of abating, with Brooklyn reportedly rejecting multiple reconciliation overtures from his parents and siblings





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DJ Fat Tony Recover Me Book Launch Gemma Collins Davina Mccall Claire Sweeney Beckham Family Feud Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham David Beckham This Morning Interview World Cup Advertisement Doordash Family Estrangement Soho Mews House

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