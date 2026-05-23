DIY Options for Building or Buying a Cabin: Planning Permission and Sizes

Guide to building or buying a cabin, including size options, types of materials, planning permission requirements and local authorities recommendations.

You will need planning permission if ✱ Your cabin will be used as a self-contained living space or for business purposes (such as an annexe or rental).

✱ It exceeds 2.5m in height, if closer than 2m to a boundary wall. ✱ It takes up more than half of your garden. ✱ Your property is listed, or in an AONB or similar. ✱ It’s at the front of the house.

Planning permission typically takes eight to 13 weeks, so factor this into your timeline. Always check planning permission with your local authority. The Sweet-Spot Sanctuary Cabin, Found by Denny and Koo Akers at Bonni Outbuildings, is £130,000. Each cabin is fully insulated and made to order in Oxfordshire, with sizes and finishes.

Another option is the cabin by Koto, founded by Johnathon and Zoë Little and Theo Dales, priced from £30,000 to £100,000 and crafted in the UK and Europe, delivered and assembled in hours. Jontoban and Koto each have huts available in various sizes and finishes





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DIY Options for Building or Buying a Cabin: Planning Permission and SizesGuide to building or buying a cabin, including size options, types of materials, planning permission requirements and local authorities recommendations.

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