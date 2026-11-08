Dixon family seeking help placing cats after fire destroys animal rescue ran out of home

A fire at a non-profit animal rescue left dozens of cats and kittens without a place to stay that are still waiting to be adopted.

For the past six years, an animal rescue run out of a home in Dixon has helped hundreds of cats and kittens find homes. Now, the family that runs the rescue says they need help of their own after a fire at the home left them without a place to live.

SOCKS, which stands for"Save Our Cats and Kittens," is a nonprofit rescue ran by Mike Traum and his family. The family began the rescue, Traum says, when they saw a need for animal rescues during Covid. Traum, who works for the state in emergency management, said 40 cats were present at the home animal rescue when the fire broke out in September.

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"We were just getting ready to go to bed. My wife had taken the dog out and came running in and said there was a fire. I ran upstairs and could barely walk in, it was so hot," Traum said. Traum said his son and he tried to put out the flames and called 911, but it was quickly apparent that the fire was out of control.

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Investigators think a lamp upstairs may have sparked and started the blaze. Traum said that the family was able to rescue 37 of the cats, but three were killed during the fire. Their focus now is finding places for the cats to stay. Over two dozen cats still need to be adopted or fostered, according to Traum.

Traum said that people interested in adopting or fostering a kitten or cat can reach out to the Dixon SOCKS Facebook page, or