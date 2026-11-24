Prosecutors said 38-year-old Miandad Khan caused three separate crashes on Deer Park Avenue in May 2025. Khan pleaded guilty in August and admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Miandad Khan caused three separate crashes on Deer Park Avenue in May 2025. Khan pleaded guilty in August and admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

A Dix Hills man will spend the next two to six years in prison for driving while high, fleeing the scene of a crash and causing a chain of collisions that injured five people. Prosecutors said 38-year-old Miandad Khan caused three separate crashes on Deer Park Avenue in May 2025. Khan pleaded guilty in August and admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

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According to prosecutors, Khan was driving a Mercedes-Benz E350 northbound on Deer Park Avenue when he struck an Acura near Jacqueline Way. Authorities said he then accelerated, crossed the center median into oncoming traffic and attempted to flee. While driving northbound in the southbound lanes, Khan then struck a Honda SUV with two teenagers inside, causing it to spin out.

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He then continued through the intersection of Grand Boulevard, where he crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4 occupied by a couple in their 70s. The couple in the RAV4 had to be extricated from their vehicle and were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital, where they underwent surgery for facial and spinal fractures. Business, nonprofits join forces to help veterans ahead of Thanksgiving holiday