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Diwali

Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights to bring color, culture to Hemisfair this weekend

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Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights to bring color, culture to Hemisfair this weekend
Hemisfair · Downtown · Things To Do
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San Antonio will celebrate Diwali with an evening of color, culture and community at the annual Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights, a free event highlighting Indian traditions and culture.

San Antonio will celebrate Diwali with an evening of color, culture and community at the annual Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights, a free event highlighting Indian traditions and culture.

The celebration is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Hemisfair Civic Park and the Arneson River Theatre. Pallavi Chintapalli Nemani, treasurer on the board of Anuja San Antonio, joined GMSA at 9 to talk about this year’s event and what visitors can expect. Diwali is one of the most important celebrations in Indian culture. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

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Families and communities traditionally mark the occasion with lights, celebrations and gatherings. The San Antonio festival is designed to showcase the diversity of India’s regions, traditions and cultural expressions while bringing the broader community together downtown. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead for parking and timing.

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For more information on the celebration, click here . Read also: 🦃 Things to do in November: Doja Cat, Luminaria, Ford Holiday River Parade

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