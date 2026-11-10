Diwali Day Act Reintroduced by Rep. Grace Meng to Make Diwali a Federal Holiday

Rep. Grace Meng reintroduced the Diwali Day Act to make Diwali a U.S. federal holiday, giving civil servants and teachers a day off each year.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) has reintroduced the Diwali Day Act, a bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday in the United States. Meng described the move as recognition that is long overdue, according to a press release from her office.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by many religious groups, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. In a post on X, Meng wished everyone celebrating in Queens and beyond joy, prosperity, and light, and she said everyone deserves to celebrate safely and freely.

Also read Seattle Diwali celebration disrupted by ‘vile and racist’ protest

How the Diwali Day Act Sets the Holiday Date

The Diwali Day Act would make Diwali the 12th federally recognized holiday in the U.S. The bill's text states that Diwali falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth month, or the New Moon Day in the month of Kãrtika of the Vedic lunar calendar, which occurs during October or November.

Because the holiday is tied to the lunar calendar, the actual federal day would change each year. The bill describes Diwali as signifying the victory of good over evil and unfairness, and knowledge over ignorance. It also calls the festival an annual time for celebration, reflection, prayer, and gatherings with family, friends, and community.

Advertisement

Lawmakers Backing the Bill and Their Stated Reasons

Nineteen lawmakers are listed as co-sponsors of the Diwali Day Act. The named co-sponsors include Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Ami Bera (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

Meng tied the reintroduction to a recent incident she described as a racist, anti-Hindu disruption in Seattle. She said that disruption stands against the spirit of Diwali. The source does not provide further details about the Seattle incident, and no opposing arguments against the bill are reported in the material available.

Impact on Federal Workers, Teachers and Diversity Goals

Making Diwali a federal holiday would mean a day off for civil servants and teachers across the United States. The bill is also expected to boost pro-diversity advocacy that points to the fast-growing Indian population in the country.

The source places the Indian population in the U.S. at under two percent, or roughly 6 million, of the 340 million total population. Separately, the Pew Research Center reported that the share of the Hindu population in the U.S. was one percent as of 2020, and that the U.S. held 0.3 percent of the world's Hindu population.

Advertisement

The source does not list a committee schedule, floor vote date, or other procedural timeline for the Diwali Day Act. Its next concrete step is continued consideration of the bill by Congress, with the holiday date to be determined each year by the lunar calendar.