Diwali 2026 begins soon for millions across the world and in Tennessee

Diwali 2025 is Nov. 8. Learn about the five day Festival of Lights and how different faiths celebrate it.

From lighting diyas and creating colorful rangoli to gathering with family, Diwali is one of the world's most widely celebrated festivals.and among several religious groups.

The five-day festival typically takes place in October or November, with each day carrying its own meaning and traditions. People of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain faiths in India and communities worldwide, including in the United States, celebrate the Festival of Lights. Celebrations include prayers, lighting lamps, shared meals, music and more. Dhanteras, the first day of the holiday leading up to Diwali, begins on Nov. 6, two days before the festival, and the five-day celebration concludes Nov. 10.

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The lunar calendar determines Diwali’s date. Diwali lasts five days, from the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Kartik, according toThe third day of Diwali is the primary day of the holiday. This day celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. It is the birthday and day of worship of the goddess Lakshmi.

, Diwali, or Deepavali, is known as the Festival of Lights. Over time, it has become a national holiday in some countries. Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities celebrate it in their own ways. The term "Diwali" comes from the Sanskrit word "Deepavali," which translates to "row of lights.

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" This name reflects the tradition of lighting clay lamps, known as diyas, outside homes during Diwali. These lamps symbolize the light that protects against spiritual darkness. Followers of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain faiths all celebrate Diwali. Because India is a vast country with diverse cultures and religions, each community celebrates in its own way, often with different stories.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, for Hindus, Diwali marks the end of a 14-year exile, when Prince Rama of Ayodhya returns home victorious and people light lamps to guide his way. For Sikhs, the holiday represents freedom, marking the release of Guru Hargobind from imprisonment by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. The guru refused to leave until the 52 princes imprisoned with him were also freed. For Jains, Diwali is different.

The holiday commemorates Lord Mahavira, the last of Jainism's 24 great spiritual teachers, attaining The most common Hindu practice is to light diyas on the night of the new moon to attract Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. When people light the diyas, they arrange them in rows in temples and homes or float them on rivers and streams.

Homes are traditionally decorated with rangoli, intricate designs made with colored rice, sand or flower petals, to invite Lakshmi to bless the household with wealth and success.