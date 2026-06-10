Divorce of Luxury Brand Founders Adam and Emily Abraham: Inside the Split of Love Luxury's Power Couple

The divorce of Adam and Emily Abraham, founders of the luxury resale platform Love Luxury, has sent shockwaves through their follower base. The couple, who built a multi-million pound empire on the image of a perfect family and extravagant lifestyle, have ended their marriage after years of strain caused by a long-distance relationship between London and Dubai. Despite the personal split, both are determined to maintain a united front for the sake of their business and blended family, projecting an image of amicable co-parenting and continued partnership. However, behind the scenes, sources reveal that the distance and separate lives ultimately led to the breakdown, even as their brand's social media strategy, featuring their daughter Maali, goes on uninterrupted.

For years, Adam and Emily Abraham have cultivated an image of opulent family life intertwined with their business, Love Luxury , a thriving marketplace for pre-owned designer goods.

Their social media presence, followed by millions, showcased a world of Hermès Birkin bags, dazzling jewelry, private jet travel, and picture-perfect family moments. This week, that carefully constructed narrative was shattered with the announcement of their divorce, a move that has stunned their online community and raised countless questions about the future of their brand. The reasons behind the split, however, point to a long-simmering reality hidden from public view.

Insiders reveal that the couple's relationship has been under significant strain due to a 4,000-mile separation between their primary bases in London and Dubai. Emily relocated to Dubai in 2023 to spearhead the expansion of Love Luxury's operations there, while Adam remained in London. This geographical divide led to them increasingly living separate lives.

A source close to the situation explained that Emily has effectively built a life in Dubai, only returning to England when work demands it, and during those visits she has been staying in hotels rather than the family home. She is even reportedly looking to purchase a flat for her eldest daughter from a previous relationship in London, further cementing the physical and emotional distance.

The public announcement itself was a masterclass in brand preservation, carefully worded to emphasize continued unity. In a joint statement, they spoke of their "romantic journey" coming to a "natural close" while reaffirming their "deep friendship," "shared values," and dedication as co-parents to their daughter Maali and as business partners. Adam took to social media with a video, joking, "Plot twist… we're divorced and somehow get on better than most married couples.

No drama, no negativity, just gratitude, respect, and enjoying the journey.

" This upbeat portrayal stands in stark contrast to Emily's more vulnerable online reactions. Following the announcement, she pleaded with followers to stop sending her messages about seeing Adam with other women, writing, "I think anyone with half a brain would understand that no matter how amicably we've split up that it is still very painful to hear.

" Her reposts focusing on coercive control and co-parenting hinted at underlying tensions. Observers note that the husband-and-wife dynamic was the cornerstone of their brand. All their social media, beyond direct product promotion, revolved around family life, creating an aspirational whole that resonated with their audience.

"The split had been on the cards for quite a while but they kept it going for the sake of the business," a source commented. This is evident in the enduring nature of their commercial operations. Just days after the divorce news, their daughter Maali-known online as "The Billionaire's Daughter"-appeared in yet another video promoting Love Luxury to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The content carousel shows no sign of stopping, with their blended family of five other children (two from Adam's previous marriage, three from Emily's) remaining mostly out of the spotlight. The couple's history is one of calculated extravagance. Only eight months ago, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with Adam gifting Emily over £1 million worth of luxury items, including upgraded rings and Hermès goods.

The display was perfectly in keeping with their brand, but insiders suggest that even then, the transatlantic living arrangements were complicating the marriage. Emily's move to Dubai, framed as a business expansion, ultimately proved to be a pivotal step toward their separation. Yet, for now, the machinery of Love Luxury continues unabated. Their ability to separate their personal dissolution from their professional venture will be the ultimate test of the empire they built together





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Love Luxury Adam Abraham Emily Abraham Divorce Luxury Brand Long-Distance Relationship Dubai London Co-Parenting Social Media Maali Hermès Designer Resale

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