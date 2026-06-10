Divorce of Luxury Brand Founders Adam and Emily Abraham Shakes Love Luxury Empire

The founders of Love Luxury, the online marketplace for pre-owned designer goods, have announced their divorce, ending a seemingly perfect family image that was central to their brand's success. The split, attributed to a long-distance separation between London and Dubai, raises questions about the future of the business built on their coupledom.

For years, Adam and Emily Abraham have sold a dream as well as designer handbags. The founders of Love Luxury , the marketplace for 'pre-loved' designer goodies, invited millions of followers into a world of Hermès Birkins, diamond jewellery, private jets and a picture-perfect family life.

And now, the love story that helped build their luxury empire is over. This week, Adam and Emily announced that they have divorced - a move that has stunned their followers who have been left wondering what could have prompted their split.

But look no further as I have the answers… I can reveal that the split has been brewing behind the scenes for some time - and the reason for their shock decision is the 4,000 miles between London and Dubai that separate them. Yes, their attempts at a long-distance relationship, for the sake of keeping their money-spinning brand on the road if nothing else, have failed.

One source tells me that the couple had increasingly been living separate lives, with Emily spending much of her time in Dubai, where Love Luxury operates a second business, while Adam remained primarily based in London.

'Emily has made a life for herself in Dubai now, she only comes back to England when she has to for work,' my source tells me. They added that during recent visits to London, Emily has been staying in hotels rather than at the family home. Another convenient bolthole in town will be the flat she is looking to buy her eldest daughter from a previous relationship.

Adam this week posted a video joking about the split, writing: 'Plot twist… we're divorced and somehow get on better than most married couples.

' Meanwhile, followers have noticed a number of mysterious social media reposts by Emily focusing on topics including coercive control and co-parenting. And after the announcement, Emily returned to social media with a telling plea to followers.

'Can you all STOP sending me messages telling me you've seen Adam with another woman PLEASE,' she wrote. 'I think anyone with half a brain would understand that no matter how amicably we've split up that it is still very painful to hear. ' For now, both appear determined to project the image that despite not being a couple they remain united.

Adam this week posted a video joking about the split, writing: 'Plot twist… we're divorced and somehow get on better than most married couples.

'No drama, no negativity, just gratitude, respect, and enjoying the journey. ' Not many people would describe their own breakups as 'enjoyable' but then not many have pegged their business to their ongoing coupledom. 'The cornerstone of their brand was the husband-and-wife dynamic,' a source tells me. 'All their non-work social media revolved around family.

'The split had been on the cards for quite a while but they kept it going for the sake of the business. ' Never one to miss a marketing opportunity, even the post announcing their split was notable for its location tag, Harrods, the luxury department store synonymous with the world the pair have spent years promoting online.

In last week's statement, the couple told their followers: 'After much reflection, we want to share that our romantic journey has come to a natural close.

'What remains unchanged is our deep friendship, our shared values, and our dedication to one another as co-parents to our beautiful Maali and as business partners in the brand we have built together with so much love and hard work. ' Their carefully worded announcement is a world away from their seventh wedding anniversary celebrations eight months ago.

Then, Adam showered Emily with £1million of gifts, including upgraded engagement and wedding rings, Hermès items and other luxuries. Of course, such an ostentatious show of wealth is in keeping with the family brand, but few would have doubted then that the sentiment behind the excess was genuine. But even then, my source says, their living arrangements on different continents were complicating the marriage.

Emily later relocated to Dubai in 2023 as part of plans to further expand the business, hardly visiting London. Yet divorce does not seem to have dented the business, which continues uninterrupted. Nor has it put the brakes on the family's social media strategy. The past month alone, Maali, known online as 'The Billionaire's Daughter' has featured in no fewer than five videos hawking Love Luxury to her 160,000 followers on TikTok, and 118,000 on Instagram.

On and on the carousel goes. As well as Maali, the couple have a blended family of five children, who have so far stayed out of the social media limelight. Adam has two children from a previous marriage, while Emily has three. Theirs has been a picture of family stability that a young Emily could only have dreamed of following the death of her mother from a drugs overdose





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Love Luxury Adam Abraham Emily Abraham Divorce Luxury Brand Pre-Loved Designer Goods Dubai London Social Media Influencers Co-Parenting

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