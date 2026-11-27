Divorce Lawyers Reveal 17 Shocking Secrets from the Courtroom
Professionals in family law share bizarre and unbelievable stories from their cases, including fraudulent war heroes, hidden paternity, and fabricated kidnappings involving fake pregnancies and self-inflicted injuries.
I'm an NYC-based writer covering sex and love, lifestyle, celebrity news, and whatever unhinged things I find in the deepest corners of the internet.of divorce lawyers sharing 17 of the most shocking secrets that have come out during a divorce.
Enjoy:"I had a ‘war hero’ husband who claimed he was getting veterans' benefits. His soon-to-be ex wanted to claim that income in child support calculations. The money was actually an allowance from his dead sugar mama’s estate. His weeks and weekends away were just him plowing a senior citizen for extra cash.
The sugar mama had passed, and he was included in the will to receive a certain amount of money monthly. He never served a day in the military. He even bought a uniform, boots, rucksack, and gear for the ruse.
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