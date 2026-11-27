Professionals in family law share bizarre and unbelievable stories from their cases, including fraudulent war heroes, hidden paternity, and fabricated kidnappings involving fake pregnancies and self-inflicted injuries.

I'm an NYC-based writer covering sex and love, lifestyle, celebrity news, and whatever unhinged things I find in the deepest corners of the internet.of divorce lawyers sharing 17 of the most shocking secrets that have come out during a divorce.

Enjoy:"I had a ‘war hero’ husband who claimed he was getting veterans' benefits. His soon-to-be ex wanted to claim that income in child support calculations. The money was actually an allowance from his dead sugar mama’s estate. His weeks and weekends away were just him plowing a senior citizen for extra cash.

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The sugar mama had passed, and he was included in the will to receive a certain amount of money monthly. He never served a day in the military. He even bought a uniform, boots, rucksack, and gear for the ruse.