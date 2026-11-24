The certification officially verifies Democrat Mary Peltola’s win over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. He has not conceded the election or publicly commented on the results.

JUNEAU — The Alaska Division of Elections certified the results of the general election Monday, officially verifying the outcome of multiple high-stakes statewide races, including Democrat Mary Peltola’s win over two-term incumbent Republican Sen.

Dan Sullivan. Three races for the state House of Representatives were decided by just a few votes, putting them within the margin for a state-funded recount if one is requested. Fifty of 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature were on the ballot this year. The certification caps off the weekslong ballot counting process that has been underway since Election Day, Nov. 3.

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The confirmation of the results for the U.S. Senate race comes after the Trump administration last week decided to drop an appeal of a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department seeking to block certification if Sullivan narrowly lost. The lawsuit, filed less than two weeks before the election , was dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge . President Donald Trump and Gov.

Mike Dunleavy, both Republicans, also launched federal and state investigations into allegations detailed in a New York Times report days before the election that the Peltola campaign helped stack the general election ballot by recruiting Dan J. Sullivan, a retired educator from Petersburg, into the Senate race as a namesake challenger to the incumbent. Officials from the Alaska Department of Public Safety and the Justice Department said last week that the investigations are still underway .

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Peltola’s campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Petersburg Sullivan have all denied any involvement in the alleged plot. Peltola earned 50.1% of the vote, or 144,583, earning a majority of votes and winning the election outright without going to ranked choice tabulation. Sen. Sullivan earned 45.8%, or 132,022.

Republican Gerald Heikes earned 2.1% and the Petersburg Sullivan received 1.7%. Sen. Sullivan has not publicly conceded. He did not respond to requests for comment on the certification Monday.

Also certified were the results of the governor’s race, in which Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins bested three GOP opponents. He will succeed Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who is termed out from seeking reelection. Kreiss-Tomkins, a former Sitka lawmaker, won with 51.1% of first-choice votes, followed by Republicans Bernadette Wilson, an Anchorage businesswoman, with 27.9%; Dave Bronson, former Anchorage mayor, with 13.6%; and Treg Taylor, former Alaska attorney general, with 7.2%.

In the race for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Nick Begich defeated independent challenger Bill Hill, a commercial fisherman and retired educator who ran with the endorsement of the Democratic Party. Begich won with 51.4% of the vote after ranked choice tabulation, or 140,412 votes, and Hill followed with 48.7%, or 133,044 votes.

In the three closest state legislative races — two in the Mat-Su and one in Eagle River — the certified results left some candidates only separated by a handful of votes. If the margin between the first- and second-place vote-getter is less than 20 votes or 0.5% of the votes cast, the defeated candidate may file an application asking for a recount within five days of the state’s certification of results, or three days for governor and lieutenant governor positions.

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Within those narrow margins, the state pays for the expense of the recount, but if the margin is wider, up to 4%, a candidate may request a recount at their own expense. In the closest race of the election, Republican Doug Massie defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin McCabe by three votes after tabulation, in a district spanning Big Lake and the Susitna Valley north to Healy and Cantwell.

McCabe said last week after results were tabulated that he was going to request a recount. Republican Rep. Garret Nelson narrowly won reelection against Republican challenger Steve Menard by a four-vote margin after tabulation, in a district ranging from Palmer, Sutton, Glacier View and extending south to Valdez. Menard could not be reached for comment about whether he plans to request a recount.

In a third close race, for a district that includes part of Eagle River, Chugiak and the Eklutna area, conservative Republican and former Rep. Ken McCarty finished ahead of moderate Republican Gina Wall by 26 votes, a 0.3% margin. Wall conceded the election last week and said she did not intend to request a recount.

Division of Elections spokesman Steve Kirch said that as of Monday afternoon, within hours of the results being certified, the division had not yet received any request for recounts.