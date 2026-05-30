Diving into Mike Gansey's history, path to leading Sixers' front office

Taking a look at Mike Gansey’s history and his path to becoming the Sixers’ president of basketball operations.

The Sixers are set to begin the Mike Gansey era.as a West Virginia senior. While it's been two decades since Gansey's college days, he has a player's perspective on key ingredients for winning teams.

He was named the D-League’s Executive of the Year for the 2016-17 season. , eventually broke through to the NBA and won two championships with the Warriors. Joe Harris is another recognizable NBA name who passed through Canton after being drafted by the Cavs with the 33rd overall pick in 2014. Two Gansey brothers teamed up for a season in the D-League.

Steve Gansey, who’s about three years younger than Mike, was the. He went on to serve as head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and College Park Skyhawks. It’s typically tough to tell from the outside exactly who’s responsible for what in NBA front offices, but Gansey is known to have played a major role in the Cavs’ draft process. There’s a variety of players on that list.

At a minimum, it’s safe to say Gansey is open to many types of prospects.

“I think we were just trying to get the best player available, whether it was an upside guy, an older guy,”“We look at our roster and especially with this pick, 20, I don’t think there’s really expectations for him to play . “Obviously, if he comes in, competes and can play, that would be great. But I think with our roster, we have good depth where we can bring him along slowly.

With Tyson, he just checks so many boxes and you can kind of play him with any of our guys. … Just trying to get the best player available and we felt he was the guy there at 20. ”, also had a best player available approach and the Sixers made several strong picks, including Tyrese Maxey , Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe .

With Gansey as the No. 2 in Cleveland’s front office, the Cavs were not remotely reluctant to shake things up. We’ll soon see what Gansey has in store with the Sixers.





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