Divine Shadow Preview: Lyndsay Ely's Fantasy Sequel Releasing November 10

ScreenRant reveals the first chapter of Divine Shadow, the sequel to The Lost Reliquary. Discover Lys's quest and the Nov 10 release details from Saga Press.

The highly anticipated second book in the Divine Thrall duology, titled Divine Shadow, is set to arrive on November 10. This sequel to Lyndsay Ely's The Lost Reliquary will be published by Saga Press. ScreenRant is providing an exclusive first look at the thrilling conclusion to this popular series.

Divine Shadow Book Two Release Details

The Lost Reliquary captivated readers upon its release in 2025 with a fresh and fast-paced fantasy narrative. That debut novel introduced a ruthless world where the gods are dead, except for one. The protagonist, Lys, serves as a sworn servant to the last living goddess in the Devoted Lands. She soon embarks on a dangerous quest to locate an ancient and powerful artifact.

Also read WWE NXT Preview (11/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

In Divine Shadow, Lys's journey continues as she navigates the wreckage of the latest divine conflict. She faces a critical deadline to complete her mission or risk triggering an all-out war. This book serves as the epic conclusion to the story arc that began in the first installment. Readers will be able to experience the complete duology when the new book hits shelves on November 10.

Exclusive Preview Chapter One Excerpt

The exclusive preview opens with a disorienting memory of a brighter, warmer sun. The narrator describes kaleidoscopic fragrances and greenery that feels unfamiliar. This pleasant image is not their own, experienced a thousand leagues away across land and sea. The narrator holds onto this vision before reality begins to fracture the memory.

Advertisement

The setting shifts to the ruins of the Cathedral of the Enduring Flame. The narrator senses its destruction as if it were a part of their own body. The structure is now smoking ruins with stubborn embers that refuse to extinguish. The scale of the devastation presses down on the secluded chamber where the narrator sits in the dark.

Trapped beneath the rubble, the narrator presses a sickle to their thumb to test their condition. A bead of black blood wells up, visible despite the total absence of light. The narrator licks the blood, tasting salt and a metallic tang. The wound heals instantly, leaving only a faint sheen on their skin.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Narrative Themes

The narrator speaks aloud to a presence named Tempestra, who is napping nearby. It has been days or perhaps a week since an attack by Osiron. Time has lost its normal definition, stretching and snapping in unpredictable ways. The jagged hours following their near-death experience remain vivid in memory.

The narrator recalls digging through the Cathedral debris to hunt for survivors. They could sense the fading glow of their Chosen, their brethren, beneath the devastation. The attack by Osiron was described as desperate and dirty, but ultimately effective. The Whisperer also suffered during the conflict.

The narrator notes the foul rankness of their followers remains, which still lingers in the air. These followers had consumed the blood of a dead god in an effort to topple the Flame. The narrator admits to a tangled sensation of being oneself and not oneself simultaneously. Tempestra buzzes around the peripheries of the narrator's mind, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Reader Engagement

Readers can pre-order Divine Shadow to secure their copy for the November 10 release. The book promises an epic conclusion that ties together the loose ends from The Lost Reliquary. This release marks the end of the Divine Thrall duology that took readers by storm last year.

The preview offers a glimpse into the darker, more intense tone of the sequel. Lys must decide if she is ready to make a final stand against overwhelming odds. The narrative explores themes of identity, divine power, and the cost of survival in a godless world.

The collaboration between ScreenRant and the author provides early access to this highly requested content. Fans of the genre can now experience the first chapter before the official launch. The detailed descriptions of the Devoted Lands and the magical elements continue to draw readers into this unique fantasy universe.

Saga Press is positioning Divine Shadow as a must-read for fans of epic fantasy. The book follows the success of its predecessor, which established a dedicated following. The upcoming release will likely see high demand and significant media coverage.