Divine intervention? Spike Lee wears Pope Leo-signed Knicks jersey to Game 3

Could this be a call for divine intervention? Ahead of Monday night’s Game 3 of the NBC Finals, Spike Lee — a diehard, long-time Knicks fan — shared on social media he would be wearing the Knicks jersey that Pope Leo XIV signed for him last year.

Could this be a call for divine intervention? Ahead of Monday night's Game 3 of the NBC Finals, Spike Lee -- a diehard, long-time Knicks fan -- shared on social media he would be wearing the Knicks jersey that Pope Leo XIV signed for him last year.

In an Instagram video post, the famed director can be seen receiving a jersey from Pope Leo emblazoned with"Pope Leo" and the number"14". In the caption accompanying the short video, Lee said:"P🏀PE LE🏀 And I, November 15th,2025 At Vatican City. I Will Be Rockin’ A Number 14 Knicks Jersey He Signed For Me.

🙏🏾🏀💙SKIES🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" And being true to his word, photos taken at MSG during Game 3 shows the diehard Knick fan wearing the jersey while posing with former Knicks player Jeremy Lin. Former New York Knicks player Jeremy Lin and Director Spike Lee pose prior to Game Three between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City.

The Knicks have won a remarkable 13 straight playoff games and last lost on April 23, uniting the city in a way unseen since the Knicks went to the NBA Finals twice in the 1990s -- the last in 1999.





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