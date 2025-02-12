This collection encompasses a range of news stories touching upon various aspects of global events. It features a poignant photo project aiding flood survivors in Spain, the WHO's plea regarding global health treaties, a measles outbreak in Texas, and the latest developments in fashion, technology, and immigration. The sports section highlights a college basketball matchup between Fordham and Dayton. Finally, the news delves into FEMA's decision on migrant housing and controversy surrounding military residence upgrades.

FOR FLOOD SURVIVORS IN SPAIN, A PHOTO PROJECT HELPS RECOVER MEMORIES
The World Health Organization chief has asked countries to pressure Washington to reconsider its withdrawal from a global health treaty. Fifteen cases of measles have been reported in a small West Texas county with a high rate of vaccine exemptions.
Designer Thom Browne built a world of origami magic for a fantastical bird-themed runway show.

Musk attended a signing of executive orders by Trump aimed at further cutting federal jobs. Migrants stranded in Mexico are seeking a new beginning after Trump eliminated their legal route to the United States.
The AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Dayton after Jackie Johnson III scored 25 points in Fordham's 80-79 victory over the Rhode Island Rams. The Flyers are 6-5 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting. Fordham's average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 74.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 76.8 Fordham allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games. Nate Santos is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 12.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game. Flyers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
FEMA says it's halting payments for migrant housing in New York after Musk blasts money for hotels. Hegseth didn't request over $137,000 in upgrades to his new military residence, official say





