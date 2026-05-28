Five villagers who became trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos more than a week ago have been found alive by divers who discovered them in darkness.

This image made from the video provided by Benz Norrased Palasing Seascout Diving shows the villagers who were trapped and found in a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

BANGKOK — Five villagers who became trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos more than a week ago have been found alive by divers who discovered them sitting on a rock in the darkness, rescuers said Wednesday, but two others are still missing. The seven villagers entered the cave in Xaisomboun province on May 19, but heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit, according to Lao and Thai rescue teams involved in the operation.

Thai rescuer Chakkit Taengtang posted video of himself in the cave saying divers were delivering food and water to the five and planning to extract them as soon as possible. All of the villagers are men, according to a Facebook post by the Lao group Rescue Volunteer for People.

“I’m still shaking. Our team made it happen,” Bounkham Luanglath, a member of the Lao rescue team, said in a voice message to The Associated Press. He said the search for the missing would continue. A video posted by the rescue group appeared to show the moment divers emerged from the water and discovered the trapped men.

In the footage, the men are wearing headlamps and sitting on a rock surrounded by floodwater. Other videos showed rescuers inside and outside the cave cheering, jumping and hugging each other in joy after the discovery. Another villager who went into the cave with the seven was able to escape when the flooding began, and he raised the alarm about the trapped men. Rescue workers from neighboring Thailand arrived at the site over the weekend.

Those helping out included several divers who took part in the complicated 2018 rescue in northern Thailand of 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach who were trapped for more than two weeks in a cave. Miiko Paasi, a Thai-based Finnish diving instructor who participated in the rescue of the schoolboys and joined the search effort in Laos, said in a social media post that the men were “healthy and in good spirits,” but he warned that the extraction would not be easy.

The cave is in a rugged, remote area in Xaisomboun province’s Longcheng district, about 120 kilometers north of the capital, Vientiane. Rescuers have detailed on social media the challenging mountainous terrain and heavy rain that has hampered their work. Videos shared online by Thai rescuers showed that reaching the cave’s entrance requires a steep hike of roughly 4 kilometers . The entrance is also steep and rocky and barely wide enough for a single person.

It’s not clear why the villagers went into the cave. Bounkham has said that the cave was frequented by local residents looking for gold, despite repeated warnings about safety. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries and a spill was being cleaned up after a crash Thursday morning on Route 31 in Perinton, according to police.

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