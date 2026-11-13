Divers release first footage of SS 'United States' after intentional sinking

One the fastest transatlantic ocean liners on record, the 990-foot-long vessel will become the world's largest artificial reef.

off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, to a depth of about 190 feet on November 11, where it is now officially the world’s largest artificial reef.

In the years ahead, biologists and conservationists will monitor the vessel’s remains as numerous marine species slowly convert the ship into their own home.swam to document the vessel’s location and post-scuttling condition. On November 13, the team released a brief video of their successful excursion. Interestingly, the footage shows the ship is resting upright on the ocean floor despite initially sinking on its side..

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“It was very cleaned up. I mean, you could see people really took their time to clean it really nicely. ” The project marks the first time ecologists will be able to monitor a shipwreck’s transformation in real-time. Researchers now plan to conduct annual visits to the SSto chart not only the artificial reef’s progress, but how the ship’s materials may affect the surrounding ocean conditions.

, she was the most powerful, advanced, and modern passenger liner when she first took to the ocean in 1952. In addition to the 1,700 passengers,were also on board. During that maiden voyage , she broke the transatlantic speed record held by the RMSmade the crossing from the United Kingdom to New York in three days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes at an average speed of 40.96 mph.

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, and was built to be converted into a troopship if the United States Navy needed during a time of war. But she never was called into military service. Instead, thetransported immigrants and celebrities, including future President and First Lady John and Jacqueline Kennedy, actors Grace Kelly, Gary Cooper, and Marilyn Monroe, artist Salvador Dali, and musicians Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin.

Walt Disney even filmed parts of the 1962 comedy Cover to the souvenir log given to passengers of the luxury cruise ship, the SS United States, 1952. An engineering marvel, some of the key design features were in the rudder, radar mast, and propellers. had the latest radar equipment, which allowed the crew to see the locations of other ships and objects in the ocean despite the weather.

It was among the first ocean liners to use radar, which was located at one of the highest points on the ship, so in addition to her radar “eyes,” a lookout could be stationed there to warn the captain of any danger in the ship’s path. Considered a top-secret design, the ship had four propellers—two with four blades and two with five. According to the