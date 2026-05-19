Divers diagnosis delays rare disease rises

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients in the UK doubled, rising from fewer than 100,000 to 190,000. Every year, the number of UK patients living with the condition rises by around six per cent, according to research.

For three years, Charlotte Wright's confusing symptoms were dismissed as nothing to worry about - until the terrifying truth was revealed. The student from Bolton was about to turn 19 when she began to experience strange health problems.

These ranged from brain fog to a loss of sensation in her face, as well as bouts of vertigo - severe dizzy spells. However, Charlotte's most distressing symptom was night-time seizures - where her muscles would stiffen, her limbs would jerk and she would lose consciousness. Influenced by her GP's explanation that her seizures were likely panic attacks brought on by anxiety, Charlotte was prescribed antidepressant tablets. But she was immediately sceptical of this diagnosis.

It was thanks to her mother, Diane, that she was eventually diagnosed with MS. DIANE, PUT CHARLOTTE'S SYMPTOMS INTO THE NHS SYMPTOMS CHECKER - AN ONLINE TOOL WHICH DIRECTED PATIENTS TO THE CORRECT HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL. CONCERNINGLY, IT CONCLUDED THAT CHARLOTTE HAD SUFFERED A STROKE.

AT A&E, SCANS REVEALED SIGNS OF MS IN HER BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD, AND SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH RELAPSING - REMITTING MS. SEIZURES ARE NOT A FREQUENTLY-SEEN SYMPTOM OF MS, BUT THEY CAN OCCUR IN PEOPLE WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS - THEY ARE AN INDIVIDUAL CIRCUMSTANCE CAN VARY SIGNIFICANTLY. THE RISK OF DIAGNOSING MS WITHOUT EARLY THERAPY IS ON THE RISE. EARLIER DIAGNOSIS INVOLVES THE IDENTIFICATION OF EARLY SYMPTOMS SUCH AS VISION PROBLEMS, MUSCLE WEAKNESS, NUMBNESS, AND FATIGUE.

ADDITIONALLY, BLADDER PROBLEMS, AN ELECTRIC-SHOCK SENSATION DOWN THE SPINE OR LIMBS, OR DIZZY SPELLS MAY ALSO INDICATE THE DISEASE. THE RISK OF DIAGNOSING MS WITHOUT EARLY THERAPY IS ON THE RISE. EARLIER DIAGNOSIS INVOLVES THE IDENTIFICATION OF EARLY SYMPTOMS SUCH AS VISION PROBLEMS, MUSCLE WEAKNESS, NUMBNESS, AND FATIGUE. CHARLOTTE NOW RELIES ON A WHEELCHAIR AS SHE NO LONGER HAS FULL FUNCTION OF HER LEGS.

ORELZUMAB, A PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE, CAN SLOW THE PROGRESSION OF MS. HOWEVER, OVER THE YEARS, SHE HAS GROWN INCREASINGLY DISABLED





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Multiple Sclerosis Rarest Disease GP Diagnosis Depression

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