Dive Into Seven Unforgettable Underwater Worlds

Explore the breathtaking depths of the ocean at some of the most incredible dive sites around the globe. From ancient shipwrecks and vibrant coral reefs to secluded seagrass meadows and towering pinnacles, there's a world of wonder waiting to be discovered beneath the surface.

A realm where time slows and gravity seems to loosen its grip, the underwater world is one all travellers should explore in their lifetime. And where snorkelling skims the surface, diving pulls you into the deep. Scuba diving is a passport to an otherworldly dimension, where times slows a gravity seems to loosen its grip; where you can glide through schools of shimmering fish, trace the contours of coral cathedrals, or hover weightlessly above a sunken ship frozen in time.

It's simpler than you might think, and you can start anywhere in the world, including the UK. With this gateway qualification, some of the planet’s most incredible dive sites are within reach. Whether you’re seeking wildlife encounters, historic wrecks or geographical wonders, these seven diving spots offer a fantastic glimpse of the underwater world. The only question is which to visit first. With its towering pinnacles and thriving marine life, New Zealand's waters are a must for divers, with options for every skill level. East of the North Islands' tip, you can swim through the iconic Blue Maomao Arch at Poor Knights Islands, accompanied by vibrant schools of the arches' namesake fish. For adrenaline junkies, the Alderman Islands’ Stingray Rock offers invigorating currents alive with mackerel and red moki. The cathedral spire pinnacles of White Island call divers to witness a seabed shaped by the geothermic forces of an active marine volcano.Africa’s São Tomé and Príncipe, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa all also boast world-class pinnacle diving that’s worth the plunge. With a landscape of towering peaks and natural archways, adrenaline junkies can experience invigorating currents at New Zealand's most iconic diving sites. With visibility stretching beyond 100 foot, Cyprus lures divers into a rocky landscape of rugged beauty. At Cape Greco, a series of tunnels dazzle with shafts of light cutting through crystal-clear waters, revealing moray eels and octopus. Near Paphos, 2,000-year-old ancient amphorae encrust the ceilings of Amphorae Cave, which reach a maximum depth of 40ft below the surface and are an ideal option for newer divers looking for their first cave experience. In the country’s east, Cyclops Cave is a stunning wall dive — alive with moray eels and darting squid — near the semi-submerged cavern said to have been the home of The Odyssey’s mythological Cyclops. Those who enjoy exploring the subterranean world can also head to Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the UK and Mexico for world-class cave diving. To ensure safe diving, consider a. Beneath the postcard-perfect surface of the Maldives lies a hidden world of seagrass meadows — lush, swaying sanctuaries alive with life. With their calm, shallow waters accessible to all skill levels, seagrass diving blends tranquillity and biodiversity. These fields shelter juvenile fish, gliding rays and endangered green sea turtles, showcasing the Maldives’ less dramatic, yet arguably more mesmerising side. They also serve an impressive ecological purpose, storing carbon and shielding islands from erosion. Thanks to initiatives like, launched by Six Senses Laamu and the Blue Marine Foundation, over 37 resorts in the country now safeguard more than 225 acres of this vital habitat. For those eyeing a shorter fight, Spanish dive sites like Cabo de Palos are also home to vast seagrass meadows. In the Maldives, the seabed is alive with an assortment of marine life gliding through towering seagrass, from green sea turtles to stingrays. While the lakes of England might not be obvious diving hotspots, their natural beauty and an array of hidden curiosities make for a unique underwater experience. Atin Somerset, explore the fuselage of an ex-Royal Navy Commando Sea King helicopter, a 50-ft-long shipwreck and aquatic life — including large schools of perch and roach — at depths from 20 to 120 feet. Beginners can hone their skills at Southampton’s purpose-builtin Surrey, a submerged forest and thriving pike and perch await just below the surface. All these sites offer PADI courses, too, covering everything from open water to advanced technical courses. The Netherlands, Austria and Malawi promise equally captivating lake adventures for those who can’t get their fill of freshwater. Greece’s waters are a time capsule, offering divers a rare chance to explore ancient sites. These dives blend adventure and education, plunging you into millennia of human history. At Cape Glaros, in the Pagasetic Gulf, pottery shards and weathered anchors tell stories of long-lost maritime trade. Nearby, at Kikynthos islet, just off the coast of Amaliapolis, a mound of amphora fragments whispers of commerce from the early Christian era. With crystal-clear waters and carefully managed access, Greece transforms the sea into a living museum, perfect for explorers and history-lovers ready to dive into the pas





