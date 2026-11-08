Ditto Transforms Into Cherubi for Pokémon 30th Anniversary TCG Bundle

The Pokémon Trading Card Game releases the 30th Celebration Ditto Premium Collection featuring a Cherubi-transformed Ditto promo card. Discover release details and collectible specs.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game officially launched the 30th Celebration Ditto Premium Collection on November 6 as a centerpiece of the franchise anniversary. This specialized boxed set highlights Ditto as a Cherubi to mark three decades of the gaming phenomenon. The release serves as a major collector's item during a year that has seen multiple expansions and events for the series.

Premium Collection Contents and Release Date

The boxed collection debuted on November 6 and is designed specifically for enthusiasts who collect rare promotional items. It is currently available for purchase on the official Pokémon Center website and at authorized local game stores that carry the Trading Card Game products.

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This release is part of a broader 2026 celebration that includes various games, physical products, and special event sets. The Ditto Premium Collection stands out as a dedicated tribute to the character known for its shapeshifting abilities within the game mechanics.

Ditto and Cherubi Design Analysis

The promotional card features Ditto in its new Cherubi form sitting on a log alongside other characters. The artwork shows traditional Ditto Pokémon surrounding the central log where two Cherubi figures are positioned.

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Close inspection reveals that the surprised expression on the right Cherubi is directed at a happy Ditto version of itself. The only visual difference between the true Cherubi and the transformed Ditto is the character's signature wide smile.

Impact on Pokémon Pokopia Gameplay

While the game Pokémon Pokopia released earlier this year, it has already received several events and downloadable content updates. The new form of Ditto raises speculation about potential cosmetic or ability changes in upcoming patches.

Some fans hope the transformation might appear in the third downloadable content pack or the second upcoming expansion. The character could potentially gain new abilities or serve as a visual change for players in the game world.

Merchandise and Future Availability

The Pokémon Center online store already stocks numerous varieties of Ditto transformations as plush toys. A new Cherubi plush form is likely to join the existing inventory given the character's popularity.

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The Cherubi form of Ditto is expected to become a highly sought-after item among collectors. This is due to the general popularity of Cherubi and the rarity of the promotional card included in the premium box.