Disturbing Video Shows SUV Ramming Into Group of Women in Afghanistan, as Taliban Crackdown on Women's Rights Intensifies

A harrowing video has emerged from Afghanistan showing a vehicle ramming into a group of women as they walked down the street. The incident occurred in the sixth district of Kabul, and the car, driven by an individual with alleged Taliban ties, struck four women, leaving one in critical condition. The video was shared on X by respected Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who received it from a woman in Afghanistan with a message expressing the women's exhaustion with the Taliban and their desire for the world to remember Afghan women. The Taliban's escalating gender apartheid and recent crackdown on women's rights have been widely reported, including arrests of women for failing to comply with the group's strict interpretation of Islamic dress requirements. Protests against the arrests and gender apartheid have been ongoing, with chaos ensuing after the Taliban opened fire on the protesting crowd, leaving one person dead and others wounded.

A harrowing video has emerged from Afghanistan showing a vehicle ramming into a group of women as they walked down the street. The incident occurred in the sixth district of Kabul, and the car, driven by an individual with alleged Taliban ties, struck four women, leaving one in critical condition.

The video was shared on X by respected Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who received it from a woman in Afghanistan with a message expressing the women's exhaustion with the Taliban and their desire for the world to remember Afghan women. The Taliban's escalating gender apartheid and recent crackdown on women's rights have been widely reported, including arrests of women for failing to comply with the group's strict interpretation of Islamic dress requirements.

Protests against the arrests and gender apartheid have been ongoing, with chaos ensuing after the Taliban opened fire on the protesting crowd, leaving one person dead and others wounded. The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan strongly condemned the arrests, calling them 'illegal and unacceptable.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afghanistan Taliban Crackdown On Women's Rights Gender Apartheid Arrests Of Women Islamic Dress Requirements Protests Chaos Ensued United Nations Richard Bennett Respected Iranian Activist Masih Alinejad

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Afghanistan: Taliban open fire during protest over arrests of women for dress code violationA violent crackdown by Afghan authorities on demonstrators in western Afghanistan has left at least three people injured, eyewitnesses say.

Read more »

Afghanistan: Taliban open fire during protest over arrests of women for dress code violationA violent crackdown by Afghan authorities on demonstrators in western Afghanistan has left at least three people injured, eyewitnesses say.

Read more »

Taliban Crackdown on Herat Protest Leaves One Dead Amid Widening Crackdown on Women's RightsA protest against the arbitrary detention of women and girls in Herat turned deadly as Taliban forces opened fire on demonstrators. The incident highlights the regime's escalating repression, including bans on education and strict dress codes, drawing strong condemnation from the UN.

Read more »

Taliban Crackdown on Herat Protest Leaves One Dead, Women Detained for Dress Code ViolationsA protest in Herat against the Taliban's morality police and arrests of women for dress code violations turned deadly as security forces opened fire, killing one and wounding several. The crackdown highlights escalating repression of women's rights in Afghanistan.

Read more »